Pakistan accepts “Chinese version” of treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang (Imran Khan)





Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that Pakistan accepts the “Chinese version” of the treatment of Uyghurs, a Muslim minority ethnic group, in the troubled Xinjiang province because of the “extreme closeness and connection” of Islamabad with Beijing.

The US and EU, along with many other countries, have accused China of committing genocide against Uyghurs in resource-rich Xinjiang, and called for an international investigation by advocacy groups. human rights.

Speaking to Chinese reporters as Beijing marks the centenary of the ruling Communist Party, Khan said the Chinese version on the Uyghur issue was completely different from what was reported in Western media.

“Due to our extreme closeness and our relationship with China, we actually accept the Chinese version,” he told Dawn newspaper.

According to researchers, around 1 million people or more – most of them Uyghurs – have been confined to re-education camps in China’s western Xinjiang region in recent years. Chinese authorities have been accused of imposing forced labor, systematic birth control, torture and the separation of children from their imprisoned parents.

China has vehemently refuted claims that millions of Uighurs are being interned in mass detention camps, officially called education camps, in an attempt to wean them from religious extremism.

“It’s hypocritical. There are much worse human rights violations in other parts of the world… But the Western media hardly comment on this, ”the prime minister said, lashing out at the Western media for highlighting the situation of Uyghurs and Hong Kong.

China accuses the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (ETIM), entrenched in the predominantly Uyghur Muslim province of Xinjiang, of being responsible for numerous violent attacks inside and outside the province, including one in the Forbidden City in Beijing in 2013, killing several people.

Beijing has sharply criticized the United States for delisting the militant separatist Xinjiang group from its list of terrorist organizations last year, saying it reflects Washington’s “double standard” in the fight against global terrorism.

Khan also praised the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), calling it an “alternative” to Western democracy.

“Until now, we have been told that the best way for societies to improve themselves is through Western democracy… The CCP has introduced an alternative model and they have beaten all Western democracies in the way they have. brought out merit in society, ”he said.

Emphasizing Pakistan’s close ties with China, Khan said that whenever Pakistan has been in trouble, politically or internationally, China has always supported it.

He said Pakistan’s relations with China have nothing to do with India. “Our relationship is a two-way relationship. It’s extremely strong, ”Khan said.

Commenting on the economic relationship between Pakistan and China, the prime minister said he sees the relationship progressing. “The next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is very exciting for Pakistan. We plan to attract Chinese investment for special economic zones because our labor is cheaper, ”he said.

