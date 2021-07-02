Trump joins forces with ‘witch hunt’ defense in criminal investigation





MAGA allies are using an old playbook to defend themselves against Trump Org’s criminal charges in New York City. But Trump and his aides no longer have the White House megaphone to dominate the national debate. “He will win the PR war with 20% of the country” but not the rest, said a GOP strategist. See more stories on the Insider business page.

What if you yell “witch hunt” at America, but most people don’t hear it?

As they face impending criminal charges against the Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump and his team are likely to find out in the weeks and months to come as they mount the same defense as they have used in previous scandals: a special advocate investigating Russian interference in 2016 and two indictments.

But this time, they do not have the megaphone of the presidency, nor Facebook, nor Twitter. Trump’s ability to go beyond his most loyal lawyers has been decidedly diminished even in recent months. For example, Fox News did not live stream its recent campaign-style rally in Ohio.

“He will win the PR war with 20% of the country,” said a longtime Republican strategist in regular contact with Trump’s team. “Before, it was 40% of the country that walked on hot coals for him. Now it’s 20% diehard.”

Meanwhile, the shock of prosecutors laying criminal charges against the former president’s top accountant has touched even Trump’s staunchest loyalists.

“It’s like going after Al Capone for tax evasion. It’s petty,” a former Trump official said in the White House.

Whether or not Trump’s messaging machine is marginalized, the president and his cronies are unlikely to just shut up.

Twitter and Facebook have tried to “cut into the memory” of Trump, but that won’t work, Liz Harrington, a spokesperson for Trump, told Insider on Thursday.

“It’s part of this unprecedented one-man pursuit,” Harrington said. “Why are they doing this now? Because President Trump got over 75 million votes. You saw the rally on Saturday. This move is going nowhere. They are trying to harass everyone.”

Shortly after the announcement on Wednesday night that a New York grand jury had issued an indictment against longtime Trump accountant and CFO of his namesake company, Allen Weisselberg, the Trump team is put to work.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is a frequent bane of Trump supporters. Indictments Kris Connor / WireImage? “Where’s the hunter?” “

Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller gave an idea of ​​Team Trump’s playbook last night, tweeting a series of rebuttals.

“OS IS A HUNTER?” Miller tweeted three hours after the indictment was announced, referring to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Miller also appeared on Newsmax and called the indictments a “big face.”

Trump himself, in an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity on Wednesday, called the New York investigation “nonsense,” adding that when “hard-left New York prosecutors sue me, you have to fight ”.

The “witch hunt” playbook is an old hat for Trump and his allies.

Trump himself has called any investigation of him a “witch hunt,” starting with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russian interference in the election.

Trump used the same language through his pair of unprecedented impeachments first on allegations that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to force an investigation into his then-opponent, Joe Biden, and later against charges that he incited the deadly attack on the Capitol.

The power of the presidency has helped Trump overcome previous scandals.

When the long-awaited special council report landed, Trump’s attorney general William Barr jumped at the press release and presented his findings in a way that suggested he was exonerating Trump. (In fact, the report did not exonerate Trump.)

Trump and his advisers have long downplayed the importance of internal criminal investigations, Trump’s advisers have repeatedly told Insider in recent months. Internally, they liken it to not paying the full value of a house by using outdated property assessments or driving 10 or 15 miles over the speed limit.

“I thought they would try to convince him to do something. But it’s hard to involve Trump in one way or another,” said a former Trump campaign adviser, who spoke on condition of anonymity. to discuss the private debates between Trump and his advisers.

Trump, the former adviser said, is very good at keeping his nose out of potentially damaging situations.

“One of the brightest things Trump has ever done was not to use email,” the former adviser said.

Another former Trump campaign adviser told Insider the accusations are unlikely to reach Trump himself.

But when Insider told this person that a first wave of charges didn’t mean Trump would or wouldn’t be indicted, the source said, “That’s bad.”

