Generation Z in China seeks relevance in the CCP

Reader, 28, grew up eating KFC, watched teenage TV series Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement, she is also a staunch member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP ).

People think party slogans ring hollow because they sound too glorious, but if you put aside the rebellious spirit that young people usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide to self-cultivation. said Reader by phone from Shanghai.

The CCP is at the height of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (), analysts said.

Photo: EPA-EFE

Some Chinese say privately that they find the party’s serious slogans and emphasis on collectivism anachronistic, but a growing cohort of young members is reconciling these contradictions with an increasingly nationalistic pride in China’s success, said. several party members and political analysts.

I joined the party because I want to have a platform to advocate for social causes with my peers, said Lectrice, a doctoral student in philosophy, who said she volunteered a few years ago. to counsel women recovering from domestic violence and had written articles supporting China’s nascent #MeToo movement.

In recent years, Chinese authorities have censored or detained women defending feminist causes, reflecting Beijing’s general intolerance for social activism, but Lectrice says these people were too extreme and had anti-party agendas that went beyond women’s rights.

Young party members who agreed to be named for this story refused to use their full names because they had not been authorized by the party to speak with foreign media.

Last year, the party’s membership increased to a record 2.43 million people and, as is generally the case, around 80 percent of new members were 35 or younger, according to the reports. figures released Wednesday by his organization department.

Growth this year is expected to be even faster, with 2.31 million members in the first six months, bringing the membership to 95.15 million.

Party membership is a selective process that normally takes two to three years.

As the room for public dissent has shrunk considerably under Xi, China has stepped up pro-party education and propaganda, which has fueled growing nationalism, especially among those aged 20 and over, who do not ‘have known that a prosperous and confident China, said four Chinese political analysts.

They are only exposed to positive propaganda about the greatness of the country, said Zhang Ming (), a retired Renmin University professor of politics whose social media posts have often been removed by censors.

Several young members have said privately that they have joined so that it is easier to get a job, especially in cities like Beijing, where a civil service position offers job security and makes it easier to get jobs. obtaining hukou resident status ().

Many of my peers join the party because it may give them an advantage in applying for jobs, said Roy, a 29-year-old Chinese doctoral student in Britain who said he joined the party 10 years ago to serving disadvantaged people.

When Vivian, 30, was preparing to join the high school party, her father told her that he expected his only child to be ready to give his life if the party demanded it, a notion that he knew. made you think.

Then I thought about how I had more opportunities in life than my grandmother, who was illiterate and selling pancakes on the streets, and how I need to step up my efforts if I want my kids to have better lives than me, she said in an interview with a Starbucks in Beijing.

She joined the group after graduating from high school and now teaches Marxism at a university in southern China.

Only students with the best grades can join the party, so I see it as glory and validation, she said.