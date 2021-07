Meet Mary Mulligan, attorney for indicted Trump’s CFO

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is escorted as he attends his New York State Supreme Court arraignment hearing in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, New York, United States United, July 1, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

Mulligan represents Allen Weisselberg, the executive of the Trump company, including former FIFA executive Chuck Blazer.

July 1 (Reuters) – The indictment of a senior company official of former US President Donald Trump marks a critical passage from the investigation to prosecution by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

New York lawyer Mary Mulligan could play a key role in what happens next.

Mulligan, a former federal prosecutor turned criminal defense lawyer, represents Allen Weisselberg, longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. After a nearly three-year investigation, Vance’s office on Thursday unveiled the tax charges against Weisselberg.

Weisselberg was charged in the indictment with 15 counts of avoiding taxes on $ 1.7 million in income and has pleaded not guilty to second degree theft and other charges.

Mulligan, who declined to comment on his multi-year performance of Weisselberg, is no stranger to high-level missions.

She previously defended a former Lehman Brothers broker who stole business secrets from his executive wife and shared them with friends, as well as a South African pilot who was arrested alongside the Russian arms dealer. Viktor Bout in a covert attack by US agents posing as Colombian guerrillas seeking to buy weapons.

She also represented Chuck Blazer, the former FIFA executive committee member who pleaded guilty to racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering for accepting bribes as part of the application process for the 1998 World Cup in France and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Mulligan was Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1997 to 2002. In that capacity, she investigated and prosecuted cases of fraud, corruption and financial crimes, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She joined the Friedman Kaplan Seiler & Adelman law firm in 2006, after an internal stint at Universal Music Group. His practice includes defending clients against allegations of money laundering, insider trading, corruption, campaign violations and various types of fraud.

Weisselberg is a close confidant of Trump, which makes his cooperation potentially crucial for any future cases against Trump himself.

Trump, a Republican, issued a statement Thursday calling the charge a “witch hunt.”

Reporting by Caroline Spiezio; Editing by David Bario, Daniel Wallis and Noeleen Walder

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

