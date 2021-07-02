Must-read, news and current affairs from Singapore





THE BIG STORY Singapore could ease more Covid-19 restrictions on July 12 Covid-19 measures could then be relaxed on July 12 as part of Singapore’s gradual reopening, which could see it move to a new normal and resume pleasure travel by the end of the year. Further easing this month would depend less on vaccination rates and more on controlling Covid-19 clusters. THE BIG STORY Jokowi orders emergency measures in Java and Bali Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced emergency measures in Java and Bali aimed at controlling the Delta variant of Covid-19 amid an unprecedented spike in cases in recent weeks. The Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat, or emergency restrictions on public activities, will be in place from tomorrow to July 20, he said. SINGAPORE Many NTU students left homeless on campus for 2022 Thousands of students were left homeless on campus for next year after Nanyang Technological University (NTU) yesterday announced that room occupancy would be reduced for Covid-19 isolation and for other related purposes. Students currently in theaters during this holiday period, most of whom are international students, have been told they have two weeks to leave. SINGAPORE The early childhood pilot is now a non-profit company A successful early childhood pilot program that provides support to children from low-income households has grown so rapidly that it is now registered as a non-profit business. KidStart joins the ranks of other government-related limited liability companies in Singapore. BUSINESS Southeast Asian Retailers Accelerate Online Transition While the explosion of e-commerce in Southeast Asia has helped build multi-billion dollar businesses, online buying and selling has remained relatively niche. Today, among other things, online payment methods and the rise of carpooling applications that are doubled as tailor-made logistics companies underpin an accelerating online evolution. LIFE Finding old-fashioned gold in the luxury resale industry Already on the rise in recent years, the buying and selling of second-hand luxury goods is booming, fueled by a mix of pandemic boredom, decluttering viruses and an upward trend in travel habits. sustainable purchase. The Straits Times takes a look at some of the players in the industry.

