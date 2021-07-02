United States Adds Turkey to List of Countries Using Child Soldiers





The United States has put Turkey on a list of countries that have reportedly used child soldiers for at least last year. The US State Department compiles the list, known as 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP). Turkey is the first and only NATO ally to be added. The State Department has found that Turkey is providing what it calls “tangible support” for the Syrian opposition Sultan Murad faction, which frequently uses child soldiers. Turkey also has a military presence in Libya, which has also used child soldiers. A senior State Department official addressed these findings in a press statement: “With regard to Turkey in particular … this is the first time that a NATO member has been listed under the Prevention of Child Soldiers Act,” said the head of the department of State. “As a respected regional leader and member of NATO, Turkey has the opportunity to address this issue, the recruitment and use of child soldiers in Syria and Libya.” Countries on the State Department’s list could face regulations on security assistance and commercial licensing of military equipment, but the State Department did not say whether Turkey may or may not be subject to restrictions. Turkey fought in Syria and used the Syrian armed forces on three occasions. The United Nations has accused these forces of human rights violations, which Turkey has repeatedly denied. US says Turkey uses child soldiers as tensions rise Turkey’s addition to the State Department’s list comes at a time of heightened tensions between Joe Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ankara and Washington are struggling to mend their ties, strained in recent years over several issues, including Turkey’s purchase of Russian defense systems that have led to US sanctions, political differences in Syria, as well as alarm bells and whistles. Washington regarding Ankara’s human rights record. The two NATO allies also have different views on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as Ankara’s oil and gas ambitions in the eastern Mediterranean. Biden, who, in an interview with the New York Times in late 2019, called the Turkish leader an autocrat and spoke of emboldening the Turkish opposition to force him to resign. Erdogan’s adviser Ibrahim Kalin later said that Bidens’ analysis stemmed from sheer ignorance, arrogance and hypocrisy. Things have improved little in the meantime. Days after taking office, the Biden administration criticized Turkey’s imprisonment of political enemies like Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas and philanthropist Osman Kavala. In April, Biden became the first US president in 40 years to recognize the Armenian genocide, upsetting Turkey, which refuses this label. He also waited three months after taking office to speak with Erdogan on the phone, which many saw as an intentional affront.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekreporter.com/2021/07/02/turkey-list-countries-use-child-soldiers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos