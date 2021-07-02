Delta variant causes new coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions across the world

For many, the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic appear to be over: The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are set to begin next month, although with security restrictions, countries have taken steps to try to restart their savings, and 3 billion doses of vaccines were administered worldwide.

But the highly contagious Delta variant serves as a stark reminder of the relentless nature of a virus: to stay alive, it adapts and mutates.

The rapid spread of the variants around the world is forcing countries to once again take precautions such as reinstating lockdowns, travel restrictions, curfews and mask warrants, medical and government officials said.

The variant has been identified in at least 96 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

This is a reminder that an infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere, said UCLA epidemiologist Anne Rimoin in a telephone interview this week.. We were a global community, with constant interaction and travel, and when we see cases start to increase in one place in the world, it should be a stark reminder that we too could potentially be susceptible.

For about a year and a half, the coronavirus killed more than 3.9 million people worldwide, including 605,000 deaths in the United States; and nearly 183 million infections, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University and the official numbers are certainly a vast undercount. The Delta variant is believed to be more than twice as transmissible as the original coronavirus strains, and the WHO and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider it a variant of concern.

The Delta variant has already spawned a new offshoot, dubbed Delta-plus in India, which may have even more transmissibility. The world’s second most populous country has faced a deadly wave of COVID-19 infections this spring, recording millions of cases per day in March and April. India had recorded a total of nearly 400,000 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 30.4 million infections as of Thursday, official figures are known to be particularly low compared to actual totals.

Indian government urged all his states to impose restrictions on coronaviruses on Monday. He also maintained his National COVID-19 guidelines in force, which include wearing a mask, social distancing, banning the sale of alcohol and tobacco, and fines for people spitting in public.

Delta does not appear to pose a significant threat to those who have been fully vaccinated: a recent study by a UK government agency found that obtaining both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective in preventing COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant, while two doses of the AztraZeneca vaccine were 60% efficientDr Anthony Fauci said during a White House COVID-19 response team briefing. Modern and Johnson & johnson both said their vaccines were effective in neutralizing Delta and other variants of concern.

But the variant is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. press conference Last week.

More than half of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but in South Africa, which imposed strict new restrictions on coronaviruses as early as Monday due to the increase in cases caused by the Delta variant, Less than 1% of the population has been vaccinated, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The South African government has closed schools, imposed curfews, suspended alcohol sales and in-person meals, and banned all indoor and outdoor gatherings in response to the new outbreaks. Last month’s cases represent more than 15% of the country’s 1.9 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

The real challenge with variants is global, said Tom Bollyky, director of the global health program at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The United States and Europe have kept the vaccines in the hope that there is an increase in the vaccination rate and that they may be needed for boosters etc., Bollyky said in an interview. Variants change that conversation. There’s not as much of a rationale for not sharing them now in places where these variations are going to take off and have some pretty devastating consequences.

Indonesia planned to launch emergency measures on Friday to curb its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. The Southeast Asian nation and the world’s fourth most populous country has been ravaged by the Delta variant, which is believed to have spread after millions of Indonesians returned home to mark the end of Ramadan.

The number of new daily cases has exceeded 20,000, more than four times more than a month ago. Hospitals in the capital, Jakarta, are reportedly near full capacity, and there are growing fears that the country’s oxygen supply is being strained.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday announced lockdown measures on the islands of Java, home to 60% of Indonesians over 275 million people, and Bali, the country’s top tourist destination. The restrictions include the closure of shopping malls, parks and places of worship. Restaurants will only be allowed to sell take-out food.

At least 58,995 Indonesians had died from COVID-19 as of Friday.

Australia, whose management of the coronavirus has been widely regarded as successful with less than 1,000 deaths throughout the pandemic, imposed several lockdowns as the Delta variant began to spread.

The Delta variant turns out to be a much more difficult part of this virus than what we have seen to date, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Ben Dickinson is a resident of Perth, Australia who entered confinement Tuesday. He said he was concerned that the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant could cause a long-term lockdown that the country has not seen since the early days of the pandemic, due to Australia’s low vaccination rate, which is only about 11% .

There are fears that we have a real epidemic as the rest of the world recovers from it, Dickinson said.

He said the current lockdown makes it look like the pandemic has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Britain was supposed to lift its coronavirus restrictions on June 19, which included reopening businesses like nightclubs and theaters, as well as allowing more fans at events such than the Wimbledon tennis tournament. But five days before the restrictions ended, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed the date back a month. The Delta variant is responsible for almost all new cases in the country, according to scientists from Imperial College London.

Malaysia has also indefinitely delayed lifting its coronavirus restrictions, which was due to happen on Monday, according to state media. Appointed.

Hong Kong, Germany and Taiwan are among the places that have placed new travel restrictions to and from countries such as the UK, Russia and Israel that have widespread cases involving the Delta variant.

The United States also faces concerns about the spread of the variant. From May 9 to 22, Delta compound less than 3% of coronavirus samples that have been genetically sequenced across the country. But from June 6 to 19, that figure jumped to more than 20%, Fauci said.

Globally, we were starting to see these restrictions on travel and daily living as this variant developed, and that’s not at all surprising, Rimoin said.

Israel appeared to have the pandemic under control, recording less than 100 cases per day in early June. But on June 20, the cases have jumped three digits per day. Israel last week reinstated its mandate as an interior mask and maintains its closed borders to tourists.

Although some countries are reimposing coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns, big events keep coming back and many parts of the world continue to reopen. Prime Minister of Spain ad he lifted the country’s mask mandate on June 18. The NBA has welcomed fans for its playoff season, and the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23.

Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Officer for WHO, said in a recent press conference that world leaders should be wary of their plans to reopen.

We are already starting to see some consequences of these events with increasing transmission again, she said.

Times writer Tebor reported from Los Angeles. Times editors Emily Baumgaertner in Los Angeles and David Pierson in Singapore contributed to this report.