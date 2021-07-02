When the populist speeches of the PM undermine political choices?





PM The Prime Minister has dominated the media not only in Pakistan but around the world for some controversial remarks recently. The coverage elicited a widespread backlash from his detractors, supporters, supporters and voters.

In broadly equal proportions, scathing praise and rebuke surrounded a set of a few statements made by the Prime Minister such as the rape of women for the veil; no talks with India; “absolutely no” to America based; and blunt the IMF, among others.

But is he boastful? Is he doing everything that can assure him a political step, for example, to win the elections of the AJK? Or is he trying to affect serious political results? Here is the answer.

The Prime Minister was effectively under fire from across the West and Pakistan for his views on the issue of rape as his interview with US journalist Jonathan Swan of HBO Channel made headlines in mainstream US media and Europeans describing her claim (ie women’s permissive clothing inviting men’s sexual propensity “unless they are robots”, therefore women need the parda veil) as conservative and contradictory with the feminist and more liberal views prevalent in these countries.

Social media has also been accused of so much criticism of the prime minister. Plunging into the debate, many sections expressed opinions on what is parda and what is not: some have even become self-proclaimed scholars and have tried to broaden the scope of the veil: “Parda is not. only a garment. soul, your temptations. This is the definition of parda for me, “said one observer. Ironically, he is the least concerned about how problematic this statement was on many levels as there is no data available to support this claim nor it cannot be qualified as an autonomous rational opinion carrying a certain authority.

The second argument was his outright rejection of any possibility of talks with India. He said he would like to see section 370 overturned. What is strange is that it appears to have encroached on the boundaries of the strategic area already supported by the establishment pursuing a backchannel, i.e. track 2 and may result in some deliverables: a ) probably as an implicit acknowledgment, India detained Delhi APC (chaired by Prime Minister Modi attracting all major IOK politicians) b) this was largely a signal to Pakistan that Delhi intended to restoring the state of IOK, a sign of thaw in itself and c) the previous convergence was on LoC.

The lack of facilitation with the United States was another controversial statement when he said absolutely no in an interview with the United States-based broadcaster in response to the question about Washington’s request for bases in Pakistan. However, the point is that America has the least interest in old-fashioned bases when they have military means on the horizon all over the region i.e. the Indian Ocean, and only requested the renewal of the flight rights that are already in place under the 2001 protocol (referred to as ALOC and GLOC) expiring on June 30, 2021. So he was in all probability covering the above when he said absolutely no to the basic option. But he was applauded by his supporters and other neutral Pakistanis vis-à-vis the nationalists.

Dulling the IMF was the gist of what he wanted as a message to the masses brought by Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen on the floor of the assembly. He congratulated the Prime Minister saying that Imran Khan was standing in front of the IMF. Wasn’t he the same prime minister who bowed to the IMF for 36 months? When October arrives, he will likely bow again when his team renegotiates with the IMF by accepting their parameters with some adjustments here and there from the original IMF program.

That soft power does not come from speaking English is another intellectual position, the prime minister said in a speech. While English has become the lingua franca of the streets of Paris to China’s growing economic power, English is widely adopted around the world (where nearly $ 1 trillion is spent on R&D conducted in English) . Fluency in English therefore has additional leverage to attract business and investment opportunities and citizens have access to the latest global research. The flip side of the PM’s advocacy against English is a default attempt to create a two-tier system in the country.

Meanwhile, some of his proposals confuse the establishment, portray it in a very bad light, and may even cripple pragmatic strategic choices: for example,

The populist discourse of the PM encroaches for the first time on the strategic domain of the estb. His absolutely baseless rhetoric from the CIA (in the interview with the American channel) wins a favorable reception in the public opinion, which makes more difficult any pragmatic decision of the estb on strategic questions which require a cold reflection. , calculated and clever to gain a geopolitical advantage.

For some, it is reminiscent of the Dawn leaks that take place with the only difference, Imran Khan takes Nawaz Sharif’s position against the estb, but does the estb remain on the dock again in the area of Perception ?

Also on the horizon, India’s rapidly evolving IOK political changes require subtle treatment in the narrative realm, another critical issue already monopolized by the prime minister’s populist stance. Without hindsight, such statements are likely to anger the estb if a decision is made contrary to the prime minister’s public position.

Nonetheless, they arise in the context of his criticisms demanding political correctness from the Prime Minister. However, after his interview with the American channel

they forget that there is a method in madness: his narratives are deliberate and serve several purposes: a) they are a great distraction from the real problems affecting his government In other words, the prime minister rather wants to shine the spotlight on media in another direction to focus on the challenges or serious failures of its government b) its positions are to keep it in news cycles for a focus other than necessary: ​​censorship for bad governance so by extension it preempts to drain his political capital and c) another advantage for the Prime Minister is his narratives (on politics, strategic issues, accountability and rape against women’s clothing, and IMF) is well received by his base, by far the most local constituency. more important, that he aims when speaking.

Any impression that the potential harm to the country, i.e. its soft power, the damage in terms of portraying it as a regressive state or undermining relations with other friendly nations or communities is certainly beyond any calculation of the costs and benefits of politicians and is also a moot point for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In politics, having a narrative and sticking to it is like having an ideology, a creed to gain support, gain power and maintain influence.

Lying in the morality – good or bad – crystallized in a cause or a mission, the stories serve as a divine attraction for the masses and the followers to remain around a leader. Marxism, Nazism, Democracy / Plutocracy, etc. were all once great tales armed by politicians to seize power and whose name caused enormous destruction and suffering to mankind in the annals of history.

Other populist leaders from former World President Trump, Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Prime Minister Modi share the same toolbox: playing anything and everything to appease their voting base encompassing all incoherent and irrational positions on critical issues eg immigration, race relations, Muslims / Islamophobia, minorities and women’s issues (ie in the case of PM Khan). After all, coming up with simple solutions to more complex problems helps populist leaders get votes and therefore take power.

The main structural problem with the current Westminster political system is deadlock and has failed to make effective decisions and ensure efficiency (i.e. UK to France to America ). flawed political narratives and, by extension, populist leaders who win elections. The same goes for Imran Khan, who is wise to take advantage of the vulnerabilities and constraints of our version of Westminster democracy.

In the face of this growing picture, the Prime Minister’s social and political sermons, instead of streamlined public policy rhetoric, flout the need to formulate effective policies on issues ranging from foreign and strategic policies to children’s sexuality. and rape.

After all, any strategy based on the prime minister’s populist views, different from real data and real policy-making processes, especially on social issues, will have dire consequences for the art of government. But if his critics are right, after the AJK elections he could reverse some of his positions: he will likely bow to the IMF, concede to Washington some version of cooperation on US counterterrorism demands after the withdrawal of the United States. Afghanistan, and could even engage India.

Thus, for the PM, the stories are free and do not necessarily correspond to an intention of execution. So expect them to be easily reversible as and when it suits you, regardless of the possible losses of subassemblies for the country.

Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, politician from Balochistan and former advisor to the government of Balochistan on media and strategic communication. He remained associated with the BBC World Service. He is also president of the Institute of New Horizons (INH) and Balochistan.

