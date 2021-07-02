Factbox: Latest information on the global spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The Euro 2020 soccer tournament has been blamed for an increase in cases as fans flocked to stadiums, bars and spectator areas across Europe to watch the action as the pandemic wore on still raging.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The European medicines regulator has said vaccines approved in the European Union offer protection against all variants of the coronavirus, including Delta, but called for active surveillance by vaccine manufacturers to remain vigilant.

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is confident Britons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel abroad this year.

* A 10-week drop in new infections across Europe has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if citizens and lawmakers do not stay disciplined, WHO Europe chief Hans Kluge said , during a press briefing.

ASIA PACIFIC

* President Joko Widodo has said Indonesia will impose emergency measures until July 20 to contain an exponential spike in cases that have strained the medical system.

* Japan is considering an extension from two weeks to one month for coronavirus prevention measures in Tokyo and other regions, Japanese media said.

AMERICAS

* The Bolivian government is seeking to stabilize the country’s economy, which last year plunged the most in more than half a century, with a mix of tax spending, vaccines and gold.

* Dominican health authorities will begin distributing a third dose of the vaccine on Thursday in a bid to protect against new, more contagious variants.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United States will begin shipping the first batch of vaccine it gave Africa from this weekend, an African Union special envoy said, as the continent sees an increase in cases powered by variants.

* The South African Medical Association has threatened to sue the government because many new junior doctors cannot find internships despite staff shortages during the pandemic.

* Ugandan police arrested two nurses and were looking for a man who posed as a doctor to sell and administer fake vaccines to hundreds of people, authorities said, amid a growing second wave of infections .

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Indian drug maker Zydus Cadila said it has sought approval for emergency use of its three-dose vaccine which showed 66.6% efficacy in an interim study and could become the second vaccine local if the regulators agree.

* CureVac said its COVID-19 vaccine was 48% effective in the final analysis of its pivotal mass trial, only slightly better than the 47% reported after a first reading two weeks ago.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets rose on Thursday on strong European and US stocks, with stocks erasing a rapid re-acceleration in coronavirus cases and oil and the dollar extending their first-half rallies.

* Mexican factories deteriorated for a 16th consecutive month in June amid the current COVID-19 crisis and local restrictions, although the pace of contraction has been the slowest since the effects of the pandemic hit the Mexico for the first time, according to a survey.

* Turkey’s ban on layoffs during the pandemic and a government wage support system, both adopted in early 2020, expired as most remaining restrictions were also lifted, paving the way for increased unemployment .

* The IMF board has approved the second review of Jordan’s four-year reform program and commended it for meeting its fiscal targets despite the fallout from the coronavirus, the finance ministry said.