New York congressional lawmakers respond to Trump Org indictment





NEW YORK New York lawmakers on Capitol Hill reacted on Thursday to new accusations against the Trump Organization, resulting from a New York-based investigation.

What you need to know While several Democrats have hailed it as an important step towards holding former President Donald Trump accountable, a Republican congresswoman wonders how the case is being handled. engaged in a tax evasion scheme that has been going on for years. What’s the next question: Will Weisselberg turn on Trump and cooperate with prosecutors?

While several Democrats hailed it as an important step towards holding the former president accountable, one Republican wonders how the case is being handled.

Donald Trump was the most corrupt president in American history. He made Richard Nixon look like an altar boy, said Representative Hakeem Jeffries, one of the top House Democrats in the United States. It is not surprising that his organization is a corrupt organization.

The Brooklyn and Queens area congressman weighed in shortly before the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office formally exposed the charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer.

“It is no surprise that his organization is a corrupt organization … This is information that does not surprise those of us who grew up in New York.”

– @RepJeffries to me, in view of the unsealing of the indictment against the # Trump organization. @ NY1 pic.twitter.com/4zFRoon7BN

Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) July 1, 2021

In the indictment, the district attorney, a Democrat, alleges that the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg were engaged in a tax evasion scheme that has gone on for years. Both have pleaded not guilty.

While Donald Trump himself is not charged, Democrats in New York have argued that this is a step towards his accountability.

Representative of the Bronx, Ritchie Torres called him for a long time.

Donald Trump has played with the system his entire life, he said. The embezzlement at the Trump Organization is a reflection on the former president himself.

The Trump Organization accuses prosecutors of playing politics.

Ustate Republican Representative Claudia Tenney suggested in an interview that the DA is choosing the Trump Organization for prosecution, but also told Spectrum News that if someone doesn’t pay their taxes, they will. should.

It’s a civil matter, I don’t know why it’s the subject of criminal prosecution, Tenney said. I think every American should be very concerned about a selective pursuit.

“It’s a civil matter, I don’t know why this is the subject of criminal prosecution.”

– @RepTenney to me, before the indictment against the #Trump organization was released. She argued that this was a “selective prosecution”. @ SpecNews1Albany pic.twitter.com/sFwSK85rgy

Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) July 1, 2021

What comes next is the big question: Will Weisselberg turn on Trump and cooperate with prosecutors? How will the investigation, which has already been going on for years, be carried out?

Unfortunately, wealthy people can often get out of situations like this, said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat representing the Bronx and Westchester County. Hopefully this is not the case.

Spectrum News has contacted the offices of State Island Representative Nicole Malliotakis, New York’s only Republican in Congress, as well as upstate Representative Elise Stefanik, the third House Republican. Neither responded to a request for comment on the indictment.

——

Did you know you can now watch, read and stay informed with Spectrum News whenever and wherever you want? Download the new Spectrum News app here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/binghamton/politics/2021/07/02/trump-organization-indictment-new-york-congressional-lawmakers-react The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos