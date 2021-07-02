Pak PM Imran Khan hails New Zealand for beating “country of 1.3 billion people” in WTC final





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday hailed “a small nation of 5 million people like New Zealand” for winning the World Testing Championship against India, which has a population of around 1.3 billion.

According to the 2011 Indian Census, India, with 7 Union Territories and 29 states and a population of 1,210,193,422 people, is the second most populous nation in the world, after China.

Prime Minister Khan praised how institutionalization has helped China become an emerging power in sports over the years and how a small country like New Zealand, with a very good system to nurture and polish talent, has managed to make a place for itself in the world of sport.

Speaking to Chinese reporters as Beijing marked the centenary of the ruling Communist Party, he said, “Of course I watched the Olympics in China on television and if you see their performance over the past 30 years. , institutionalization has helped China to become an emerging power in China. A small country like New Zealand, with 5 million inhabitants, has just won the world cricket championship against India, which has 1.3 billion inhabitants.

“A country of 5 million people actually won a championship against them because they have a very good system to nurture talent and polish it. So countries that are clearly better institutionalized, they are progressing because the talent polishing system in the country is better. “

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the final World Testing Championship game at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Thanks to this, New Zealand became the first national and cricket team to win the title of world test champion.

India had set a goal of 139 points for New Zealand to win the second set, which they easily achieved after losing two wickets.

For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson scored 52 unbeaten on 89 balls with the help of eight fours. Veteran Ross Taylor played an unbeaten inning of 47 on 100 balls with six fours.

