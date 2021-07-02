Punjab enters new era of boom and prosperity: CM says Pakistan will reach destination under Imran Khan’s leadership





Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Thursday that the Punjab is entering a new era of development and prosperity due to the organized economic policies of the PTI government.

A huge increase of 66% has been achieved in the development budget worth Rs560 billion and a genuine development composite roadmap is introduced, the chief minister stressed, adding that parliamentarians have also been consulted to finalize the annual development program and Rs25 billion are allocated for mega projects in public-private partnership mode.

The CM also announced the provision of free health insurance to 100 percent of the population across the province, adding that universal health insurance is a flagship initiative of the PTI government.

The CM said a 10 percent increase has been made in the salaries and pensions of government employees as well as a special allowance of 25 percent for grade 1-19 employees.

He regretted that the opposition was not interested in the development of the people and pointed out that in the past development was only shown in the newspapers while the masses yearned for development around them.

The former rulers bankrupted the province with their bad policies and exhibition plans, he said.

The PTI inherited a devastated economy in 2018 and must make tough decisions to stabilize the economy. These measures are now yielding positive results, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making decisions in the wider public interest and the PTI-led government had put the big fish under the rule of law.

Usman Buzdar said the powerful are under the clutches of the law as Prime Minister Imran Khan shatters the idols of corruption.

Now there is no more room for the corrupt in Pakistan although the corrupt mafias try to protect their booty.

Those who play with the fate of the people and the nation are not rulers but looters, said Usman Buzdar and pledged that Pakistan will reach its destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulated the Chinese nation on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party.

The CM expressed its wishes, saying that the Chinese Communist Party has achieved historic successes. China has reached new heights of glory and development.

The historic achievements are a model for others and it is quite optimistic that the party has also rid China of unemployment and poverty, he added.

The CM said that China has become a great world power thanks to the policies, determination and hard work of the Communist Party.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar requested a report from the Lahore CCPO on the incident of rape of a girl repatriated to the UK at Wahdat settlement and brought strict legal action against the arrested criminal. Justice be rendered to the girl victim at all costs, said the CM.

On the other hand, CM Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sadness over the death of lead actor Muhammad Anwar Iqbal Baloch and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offered his condolences on the death of Azman Nabi’s mother, Executive Director Khabrain.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offered his condolences on the death of famous religious scholar and leader of Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabia, Dr Abdul Razzaq Sikandar.

In a message of condolences, the CM expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah the Almighty will rest the deceased soul in eternal peace.

