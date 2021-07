Scottish government has remained in the dark over Boris Johnson’s plans for a bridge or tunnel to Northern Ireland

The British government has so far not held formal discussions with Holyrood over a fixed link between Scotland and Northern Ireland, although a minister said they were “in principle attached” to the ‘idea. Boris Johnson once enthusiastically supported a bridge or tunnel crossing the North Channel to link Portpatrick and Larne, but the SNP dismissed it as a “vanity project”. Conservative ministers have established a ‘Union connectivity review’ to determine whether such a passage is realistic, although transport is a matter for the Scottish Parliament. Transport Scotland, the quango which typically manages major road and rail developments north of the border, told the Record it had no formal contact via a fixed link with Northern Ireland and no input into the analysis profitability. A spokesperson said: “Transport infrastructure is a decentralized issue and the Union connectivity review has been established without any meaningful discussion with decentralized administrations. “We seek to engage constructively with the UK government, however, not in a way that undermines the devolution settlement. Investments in transport infrastructure should focus on projects that improve lives, stimulate our economy, support communities and work towards net zero. “This is how we plan for future investments in Scotland’s transport infrastructure through the Second Review of Strategic Transport Projects. In an interview with the Sunday Times last month, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said: “I think this is a very good idea. “It would also be good for Ireland to have that physical connection to the UK market. Experts are looking at the business case, but on principle I’m right behind.” Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has previously rejected the prospect of such a tunnel or bridge ever built in his lifetime. “This is not a priority for the Scottish government and it is not a priority for the Northern Irish executive. Nichola Mallon, Minister for Infrastructure for Northern Ireland, said it very clearly“he told the Record in March. “The reason this is not a priority is that it risks diverting financial resources from other essential parts of the infrastructure – such as schools, healthcare housing and other transport priorities – all of this. because the British government has embarked on this path to want to invest in a tunnel or a bridge to Northern Ireland. When asked if it was realistic to build a fixed link across the North Channel, Matheson continued, “Even if something is doable, that doesn’t mean you should. “I suspect the complexities and challenges associated with some form of fixed link are such that it probably won’t happen in my lifetime. And I suspect it won’t happen in Boris Johnson’s lifetime.”

