Under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA will ensure the full development of Pondicherry: JP Nadda





On Thursday July 1, the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the overall development of Pondicherry will be carried out by the government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Nadda took to Twitter to share information from her meeting with MPs from Pondicherry. He quoted: “I met a delegation of deputies from Pondicherry today. We are grateful to the inhabitants of Pondicherry for giving us such a mandate. We assure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of NDA will ensure an overall development of Pondicherry “. I met a delegation of deputies from Pondicherry today. We thank the people of Pondicherry for entrusting us with such a mandate.

We assure that under the direction of the Honble PM Shri arenarendramodi Ji, NDA Gov. will ensure the overall development of Pondicherry. pic.twitter.com/hfXwQ21mJE Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 1, 2021 A delegation of deputies from Pondicherry met Nadda in the national capital, during which he made a statement on the orientations and development of Prime Minister Modi of the territory of the Union. The delegation included the president of the BJP Pondicherry and the BJP as well as independent deputies. The visiting delegation included President ‘Embalam’ R Selvam, President of BJP Pudducherry V Saminathan, A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, AK Sai J Saravana Kumar, PML Kalyan Sundaram, Richards Johnkumar, M Sivasankivar, G Ashok Srin RB Ramalingam and RB Ashok Babu. A delegation of deputies from Pondicherry meets the PM Earlier on July 1, the delegation of deputies from Pondicherry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the Prime Minister discussed efforts for the overall development of the territory of the Union. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to inform about the meeting. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi quoted: “I met a delegation of deputies from Pondicherry. I discussed the various efforts for the overall development of Pondicherry.” The victory of the NDA government On June 27, after two months of victory for the NDA government in the territory of the Union, five ministers were sworn in to the cabinet of CM NR Rangaswamy by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga and AK Sai J Saravana Kumar were the five ministers who took the oath to Raj Nivas. After 41 years of absence, a female member, Chandira Priyanga, was sworn in. Renuka Appadurai was the last woman to serve in Pondicherry’s cabinet was Congress and had held the education portfolio from 1980 to 1983 in the DMK-Congress coalition. government. The Puducherry Assembly ballot took place on April 6 with a turnout of 81.69%. (With ANI input) (Image credit: ANI)

