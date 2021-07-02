Government releases all funds for ongoing projects on day one of new fiscal year – Journal





PESHAWAR: In an unprecedented move, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government on Thursday released 100% of development funds for ongoing projects approved on the first day of fiscal year 2021-22.

Funds released for both settled and amalgamated tribal districts amounted to Rs 165 billion.

Addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat here, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and government spokesman Kamran Khan Bangash said for the first time in the history of the country’s financial management that a government had released development funds.

Mr. Jhagra said releasing all of the allocated funds would help change the country’s approach to financial management.

For the first time in the country’s history, 100 percent of allocations were released for ongoing development projects reflected in the budget books, he said.

The minister said the government released the entire provincial development budget for the colonized and amalgamated districts on Thursday.

The minister says we have to change the approach to financial management; the province also receives a net profit of Rs25bn on hydel

He said the initiative responded to frequent complaints from government departments about the lack of funds.

Mr Jhagra said that up to 45% of development funds had been released as of June.

When you need to spend about half of the development budget in a month, it will definitely affect the quality of spending, he said.

The minister said it was a revolutionary step and would distribute development spending evenly throughout the fiscal year and ensure the use of funds in snow-covered areas, where construction activities came to a halt during the year. winter season.

He said the initiative would also create an atmosphere of competition between ministries and that it would be the prerogative of the chief minister and the provincial government to reclaim funds from those ministries, which have not spent their allocations.

Mr Jhagra said the government’s decision to release 100% of funds for ongoing projects would shift responsibility to government departments, which would no longer be able to complain against the finance department for not providing funds.

He also said that the federal government paid a slice of Rs 25 billion instead of the backlog of net profits from hydel.

The minister said opposition parties in budget speeches had shouted loudly about the delay in paying PSN’s arrears.

Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan is a fair Pakistan and this was reflected in his speech on Wednesday, he said.

Mr Jhagra said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had always promised to do everything possible to protect the rights of the province.

He said NHP was the largest source of revenue in the province and that last year the provincial and federal governments agreed to the regular monthly payment of Rs.3 billion as part of a institutional mechanism.

The minister said the province was regularly receiving Rs 3 billion NHP under the deal.

At the end of last fiscal year, our PSN arrears amounted to Rs 36 billion. The federal government, in light of the pledges of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen, made an extraordinary payment of Rs 25 billion to our province on the first day of the new budget, he said.

Mr. Jhagra thanked the Federal Minister of Finance and said that when decisions were taken to institutionalize the relationship between the federal and provincial governments, they had a good impact on bilateral financial management.

He said it was the biggest NHP release in history and that such moves have improved center-province relations.

The credit for this decision goes to the Prime Minister, he said.

The minister said the federal finance minister also pledged to clear other arrears of over Rs 10 billion in two installments.

He said that the developments showed the dynamism of the financial management of the provincial governments on the one hand and the fairness of the conduct of the centers towards the province on the other hand.

Posted in Dawn, July 2, 2021

