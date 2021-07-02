Erdogan challenging Turkey to drop violence against women treaty





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended Turkey’s withdrawal from an international treaty to prevent violence against women, a move that has been condemned. he Istanbul Convention, negotiated in Turkey’s largest city and signed in 2011, committed its signatories to preventing and prosecuting domestic violence and promoting equality. Mr Erdogan announced the withdrawal in March in favor of local laws to protect women’s rights. Thousands have been fixed to protest yesterday’s ruling across Turkey, where femicide has increased. A legal appeal to stay the withdrawal was dismissed this week. Some circles try to present our withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention as a step back in our fight against violence against women, Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara.. Our battle did not start with the Istanbul Convention and it not end with our withdrawal from the treaty. Ankara’s withdrawal sparked condemnation from the US and the EU, and critics say it puts Turkey even further out of step with the bloc it asked to join in 1987. Three opposition parties also withdrew from a parliamentary committee yesterday to protest the decision. We will continue our struggle, said Canan Gullu, president of the Federation of Turkish Women’s Associations. Turkey shoots itself in the foot with this decision. A surveillance group has recorded about one femicide per day in Turkey since a sharp increase five years ago. Supporters of the convention and related legislation say stronger implementation is needed, but many conservatives in Turkey and in Mr Erdogans’ Islamist-born AK party say the pact undermines family structures that protect society. Some also see in the convention the promotion of homosexuality through its principle of non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation. Dropping the pact will not lead to any legal or practical loopholes in preventing violence against women, Erdogans’ office said.. This month, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic sent a letter to Turkey’s Home Affairs and Justice Ministers expressing concern over the rise in anti-gay rhetoric by some responsible.

