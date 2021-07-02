BEM UI, Current Student Movement and Democracy of the Republic of Indonesia

Jakarta –

The University of Indonesia Executive Student Office (BEM UI) has turned the national political world upside down. His scathing criticism of President Joko Widodo captured the public’s attention. BEM UI has boldly awarded the title of The King of Lip Service to President Joko Widodo. What Joko Widodo said and promised was different from what happened or what was implemented on the ground, which is why BEM UI called President Joko Widodo the King of Lip Service. .

The audience was then divided. There are those who appreciate the courage of BEM UI. Dare to express your opinion, without fear of being repressed by the authorities. Plus, a row of harsh government critics, none of them were lucky. Whether it’s social media buzzer attacks, attempts to hack the personal accounts of social media critics, or even direct doxing and intimidation, BEM UI’s courage seems to be an oasis in the middle. arid and dry criticism of students lately. Especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in various restrictions and limitations in many ways. There are also those who in turn criticize the management of BEM UI. For accusing him of entering unemployment insurance by bribing, without knowing good manners, to keep him under the direction of Kadrun. From buzzer attacks in an organized and systematic manner to BEM UI social media accounts and personal social media accounts of BEM UI administrators, to summons by campus authorities on Sundays which are statutory holidays by the way. In fact, some have even accused BEM UI of insulting state symbols.

So, how to interpret the harsh criticisms launched by this BEM UI? What is the impact on the student movement today? So, will it contribute to Indonesian democracy? Let’s go through it one by one.

New platform

The BEM UI review that bestowed the title of King of Lip Service on President Joko Widodo in a short period of time managed to grab public attention in ways we never imagined before. There was no mass action for days, no mass action with hundreds or thousands of participants, no organized mass protests in various locations or cities, and no mass action followed by cross-campus elements. or inter-community.

One Instagram post. Yes, one. Yes, on social media. Yes, through memes, as an effort to express one’s expression, manifestation or image of what is happening (Davison, 2012).

The post on BEM UI’s Instagram account on Friday, June 25, 2021, in one day, went viral. Various screenshots and links to posts from BEM UI that refer to Jokowi as King of Lip Service, have spread to various conversation groups. Then posted on various social networks. Online media also reported it. The pros and cons then spread to the public, starting with Internet users. The television media then competed to cover him. For days, BEM UI has been a trending topic on Twitter, including its spin-off keywords like UI rector.

Many parties then participated in answering this question. From the UI rectorate to the President’s spokesperson. From Council members to political figures. From universities to civil society coalitions. Even among the general public, which is not in touch with political affairs.

The support of the comrades then appeared. Close neighbors to UI, Bogor, then Bandung, Central Java, Yogya, Malang, then Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and various other parts of Indonesia. From other student executive bodies to inter-campus student alliances and various other forms of student organizations. Solidarity between students, other student organizations, quickly formed.

Another interesting thing is the form of support shown by other students and student organizations all over Indonesia. Not with demonstrations, not with mass actions like the platforms of the student movement which often attract attention in every era, from the Old Order to the Reformed Order. But with posts on Instagram too. Like, comment in a positive tone, and support BEM UI’s Instagram posts. Then, they also publish articles in line with what has been conveyed by BEM UI. Not to mention that the personal twitter account of the president of BEM UI, Léon, has received a very large response since.

Various national and local media coverage also contains opinions in support of BEM UI, the results of the publication of statements from various student organizations. News programs, TV talk shows were filled with the faces of students from various campuses. He is no longer just a representative of BEM UI. Ditto for Youtube channels. Various dialogue programs were filled with discussions of the debate surrounding President Joko Widodo’s coronation as King of the Lips by BEM UI.

Indeed, as stated by Jordan (1999), social media has long become an increasingly important medium for the aspirations of citizens online, and not just for self-disclosure. However, there has never been a response as broad and massive as what happened to this BEM UI meme that crowned President Joko Widodo as the king of lip service. In just a few days, the number of likes for this BEM UI post is approaching 400,000. Meanwhile, those who have commented have over 30,000 users. Its supporters have also grown to over 150,000. BEM UI has succeeded in shifting the scope of the student movement from action on the ground to a new platform, social media.

New culture

Using the social media platforms used by BEM UI as a breakthrough in conveying criticism and aspirations offers other benefits. Its users prefer to see the posts as artistic photos or videos. Packaged to be pleasing to the eye. The graphic display can also be an attraction to grab the attention of its users.

BEM UI knows this is where one of the main places of its generation comes together, Generation Z (born 1995-2010), some of which fall into the millennial category. Listen. Listen. Express your aspirations. Discuss. The first print is indeed an attractive graphic display. The second attraction is the choice of words. Places are limited, sometimes only interviews, you need a strong choice of words, to offer a stopping effect to users who browse the various articles.

BEM UI also knows that, for its generation that consumes this social media platform, few will respond if the content is just interesting on screen, with precise word choices, but the content is weightless. If so, the message only buzzes at first, but then disappears in no time. For this reason, it must be supported by data and facts, which of course require a long study.

If there are mass demonstrations or actions in the streets, the space available to explain the essence of the aspirations or hopes that one is fighting for is very limited. Posters, banners, which are held by demonstrators, can often only show key words. It is not possible to use orations to explain in detail and the context of the issues raised. Leaflets containing explanations or studies, when they are in the field, are rarely listened to by the public.

Unlike the social media platforms they choose. There is ample space for them to explain themselves. Just drag the photo or meme they created, then move on to the next meme, still in the same post. That’s what they did, with The King of Lip Service post. There are eight slides in one article.

The messages can be old. Those who are late to listen can still go to the post office. Read one slide at a time. Thus, the understanding of the content can be deeper. The readership can be larger.

BEM UI also initiated a new political culture. Criticize based on the results of the study and pack it with an attractive graphic display and precise word choice. This is in line with what Rycroft (2007) said, the virtual space on the Internet promotes the emergence of a new political culture.

Asa Baru

BEM UI’s courage to criticize President Joko Widodo has also brought new hope to the community. Meanwhile, the public is increasingly fearful of expressing their views openly, especially against the government. The Political Indicators Survey released in October 2020 showed that 79.6% of respondents agreed that today, citizens are increasingly afraid to express their opinions. Indonesia’s 2020 Democracy Index was the lowest in 14 years according to The Economist Intelligence Unit, and one was triggered by declining civil liberties.

The COVID-19 pandemic with all its restrictions has made the public even more constrained. Gathering together to express their aspirations can now be accused of mobbing, which can lead to imprisonment, or at least a heavy fine. Several other BEM UI students who staged protests some time ago have also felt the impact. They are easily suppressed and they are kept in cells to this day. As if there was no way to express their opinions or their aspirations. All the doors seemed to be closed by walls.

The breakthrough achieved by BEM UI also rekindled faint hope. It turns out that there is still room to express our aspirations. There are still ways to fight for what people hope for. As noted by Dr. Rulli Nasrullah (2015), social media provides a space and stage for users as citizens to share their concerns that have not been heard, and BEM UI has successfully leveraged it.

What BEM UI did later became an inspiration to students across the country. There is a new model that can be used in the contemporary student movement. No longer organize mass actions on the ground, but make the best use of social networks. The limitations and restrictions that arise due to the covid-19 pandemic are no excuse. The simple action of BEM UI has made a significant contribution and an additional breath to Indonesian democracy.

It’s true what Bung Karno said, give me ten youngsters, and I’ll take over the world. Or what Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono said, youth is strength.

Say, welcome to a new era for the student movement.

Herzaky Mahendra Putra, Leader of Bakomstra / Spokesperson Coordinator of the Democratic Party, UI Alumni Batch 97

(mae / mae)