Theresa May accused Boris Johnson of breaking his promise to create a global UK

Theresa May attacked Boris Johnson again, this time accusing him of not keeping his promise to create a global Britain. The former prime minister noted that the government had made a “slightly different” impression abroad.
This is not the first time last month that Theresa May has launched an attack on Boris Johnson. In the first half of June, the former prime minister did not leave a dry thread in the government’s foreign travel system. At the time, May argued that islanders should regain their freedom to travel, as a high percentage of the population had been vaccinated against Covid-19. Now he has attacked former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers for failing to act to create a truly global power out of Britain. After all, as Theresa May explained, Boris Johnson has vowed that the UK will “look out” after Brexit and take a truly global perspective after the EU restrictions are lifted. Meanwhile, as the former prime minister claims, the government is making a “slightly different” impression abroad.
cuts in international aid
During the heated debate in Parliament, Theresa May mainly criticized the significant reduction in international aid from the British government. He called on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to back down on his commitment to allocate 0.7%. Gross national income for foreign aid, and recalled that Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently abandoned this policy, saying it was too expensive and that the Covid-19 pandemic had put pressure on public finances. When you cancel a program like this, you can’t just say, “Well, we don’t have that money this year, but next year we will. There will be no more people to provide aid on the ground, and expertise is needed to be able to build such programs. (…) I would therefore like to say to the Minister that I sincerely hope that with our money and our experience it will be possible to restore the respect that we have enjoyed throughout the world and that we will be able to recover 0.7% as a target, as well. than to consider the granting of aid as a whole. Theresa May resumed.
