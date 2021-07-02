Imran Khan Again Ignores China’s Treatment of Uyghurs, Accepts “Chinese Version” World news





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country believed in the Chinese version regarding the treatment of Uyghurs, a Muslim minority ethnic group in China’s troubled Xinjiang province, despite overwhelming evidence of Beijing’s atrocities in the region. Imran Khan also said that China’s stance on the Uyghur issue was completely different from what was reported in Western media. “Due to our extreme closeness and our relationship with China, we actually accept the Chinese version,” Khan said, quoted by the Dawn newspaper on Thursday.

Last month, Imran Khan, when asked about his silence on atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in China and his outspokenness about Islamophobia in Europe and the United States, said he was “more concerned about what takes place at the border of his country “. Khan, in an interview with HBO Axios, also said he spoke in Beijing “behind closed doors” and was told that “it is not, according to the Chinese people.”

An estimated one million people or more, mostly Uyghurs, have been confined to mass detention camps in the Xinjiang region in recent years, researchers say. China has been accused of imposing forced labor, systematic birth control, torture and the separation of children from their imprisoned parents. China has repeatedly refuted these allegations of interning millions of Uyghurs and said they were education camps to wean them from religious extremism.

File photo of security guards standing at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational training center in Huocheng County, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China. (Photo Reuters)

“This is hypocritical. There are much worse human rights violations in other parts of the world … But the Western media hardly comment on this,” Imran Khan said, lashing out at the Western media for pointing out. evidence of the situation of Uyghurs and Hong Kong. .

The United States, United Kingdom, European Union and several other countries have accused China of committing genocide against Uyghurs in resource-rich Xinjiang and called for an international investigation by advocacy groups. human rights.

China accuses the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (ETIM) of being responsible for several violent attacks inside and outside the province, including one against the Forbidden City in Beijing in 2013, which left several dead.

Beijing has sharply criticized the United States for delisting the militant separatist Xinjiang group from its list of terrorist organizations last year, saying it reflects Washington’s “double standard” in the fight against global terrorism.

Imran Khan said China has always stood behind Pakistan whenever his country has encountered problems, politically or internationally. He also Pakistan’s relationship with China had nothing to do with India. “Our relationship is a two-way relationship. It is extremely strong,” Khan said, stressing Pakistan’s close ties with China.

