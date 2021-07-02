Chinese stocks slide after Party party, others are firm ahead of US jobs data

TOKYO (Reuters) – Chinese stocks fell on Friday, a day after the Chinese Communist Party celebrated its centenary, while other regional markets remained firm after Wall Street rose to record highs ahead of the data on jobs in the United States which are expected to be released later on World Day.

FILE PHOTO: A man rides a bike in front of a screen displaying Nikkei stock averages and market indices outside a brokerage house, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, December 30, 2020. REUTERS / Issei Kato / File Photo

The Japanese Nikkei gained 0.3% and most other markets kept small gains, but the MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside Japan fell 0.7%, due the drop in Chinese and Hong Kong equities.

Shanghai Composite fell 1.2%, amid speculation that China’s central bank could start tightening monetary policy and possible unease among foreign investors over President Xi Jinping’s warning to foreign powers in a speech to mark the centenary of his party.

It’s hard to expect loose monetary conditions like before, said Masahiko Loo, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein in Tokyo.

Foreign investors are probably becoming cautious after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s hawkish rhetoric, he added.

Xi said any foreign force trying to intimidate China will get their heads hit.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 hit its sixth consecutive all-time high on Thursday, as a new quarter began with bullish economic data.

Unemployment claims continued on their downward trajectory, hitting their lowest level since the pandemic closed, and a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed that planned layoffs by U.S. companies were down 88% from last year, hitting a low of 21 years.

A separate index on the U.S. manufacturing sector showed factory activity slipped to 60.6 last month from 61.2 in May, but still remaining above 50, marking an expansion in manufacturing .

Monthly nonfarm wage data, due later Friday, is expected to show an increase of 700,000 in June, and economists expect wage growth of around 0.4% in June.

While the prospect of a strong economic recovery underlies equity markets, investors remained concerned that a strong recovery from the pandemic could push inflation up to an uncomfortable level for the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The situation remains uncertain and no one would now have his forecasts with a high degree of confidence. Markets will be very sensitive to any rise in inflation, said Tomo Kinoshita, global markets strategist at Invesco.

In bond markets, the US 10-year yield stood at 1.466%, remaining well below 1.5% over the past two weeks, in part due to lower inflation expectations.

In the forex market, the dollar was perched at a 15-month high against the yen and multi-month highs against other majors on Friday, as traders bet strong U.S. labor data could increase even more.

The dollar hit 111.66 yen, hitting its highest level since March of last year.

The euro slipped to a three-month low of $ 1.1837 overnight and settled at $ 1.1845 for the last time.

The Australian dollar fell to $ 0.7461, after slipping to its lowest level since December on Thursday.

Oil prices held steady on indications that OPEC + producers may increase production more slowly than expected over the coming months, as rising global fuel demand leads to tight supply.

OPEC + postponed its ministerial meeting until Friday to continue discussions on oil production policy, OPEC + sources said Thursday, after the United Arab Emirates blocked a plan to immediately ease the cuts and their extension until the end of 2022.

U.S. crude futures were trading at $ 75.01 a barrel, after hitting $ 76.22 on Thursday, its highest level since October 2018.