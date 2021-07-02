Indonesia to integrate Islamic economics pedagogy in its 100 universities





Three textbooks for teaching in ten early stage universities have already been produced by the National Committee for Islamic Economics and Finance

Jakarta: In an effort to promote Islamic economy and finance and to train talented and qualified professionals in the field, Indonesia has decided to provide high quality standardized textbooks which will be introduced in 100 local universities.

According to a report by Salaam Gateway, three textbooks intended to be taught in ten universities in the initial phase have already been produced by the National Committee for Islamic Economics and Finance (KNEKS). Read also | How is Islamic finance different from conventional banking? The government is working on seven more textbooks on the subject that will be ready within the next two years when the remaining 90 universities join the campaign. These books will deal with Islamic finance, halal chains, halal fashion, halal pharmacy, Halal Cosmetics and other related topics. Among the ten universities that will initially integrate textbooks on Islamic economics and finance are both secular and Islamic universities in the country. Read also | Islamic Fashion Design Market Emerging Industry With Huge Potential “We want to improve the quality of our talents and their literacy on Islamic economics, so we signed a memorandum of understanding and a letter of agreement for collaboration with the universities”, Salaam Gateway quoted Sutan Emir Hidaya, director of sharia ecosystem infrastructure at the National Committee for Islamic Economy and Finance (KNEKS). Read also | Islamic finance: separating myth from reality With the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia dreams of becoming the fashion capital of the world for Muslim clothing, an industry expected to be worth $ 311 billion by 2024. In the same vein, Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched in May 2019 the country’s first master plan for a sharia economy for implementation from 2019 to 2024. The master plan defines four main strategies aimed at transforming the country into a net producer instead. of a simple market for halal goods and services, according to Jakarta Post . Read also | A fashion signature already, Hijab is also used to exert political influence Currently, despite its status as the country with the highest number of Muslims, Indonesia lags far behind non-Muslim countries such as India, the United States of America and Brazil as an exporter to the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), ten in number. With a strong presence of the Sharia financial sector as the main provider of capital for halal companies , the government hopes to strengthen the halal value chain in Indonesia. For all the latest News, opinions and views, Download Ummid.com application . To select Language To read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ummid.com/news/2021/july/01.07.2021/indonesia-to-integrate-islamic-economy-pedagogy-in-its-100-universities.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos