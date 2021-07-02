Coronavirus: latest global developments – UrduPoint





Paris, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – July 1, 2021): Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: – Covid cases on the rise in Europe – After 10 weeks of decline, the number of viral infections in Europe has risen again, the World Health Organization said, warning that a new wave would come “unless we stay disciplined.” – New daily death record in Russia – Russia reports 672 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, setting a pandemic death record for the third day in a row. – Covid Passport – EU-wide Covid certificate to facilitate travel takes effect, just in time for busy summer vacation period in Europe – but the highly infectious Delta variant already threatens to curtail its use . – Indonesian emergency – Indonesia to impose “emergency” viral restrictions this week to tackle alarming rise in infections, President Joko Widodo said as country scrambles to avoid collapse of its healthcare system overwhelmed. Bangladesh Lockdown – Bangladesh Army and Police patrol empty streets as a week-long strict lockdown begins in the country with a population of 168 million, with people confined to their homes except in case of emergency and to buy basic necessities. – Restrictions in Tunis – Authorities are placing the Tunisian capital under partial lockdown, with parties, sporting and cultural events and public prayers banned until July 14, in a bid to curb the record number of daily cases and deaths. – Thailand welcomes tourists – The first international travelers land in the Phuket vacation hotspot on a no-quarantine program, as Thailand tries to restart its struggling tourism industry while enduring its worst virus outbreak. – German vaccine’s low efficacy – Germany’s CureVac says final trial results show its vaccine has an efficacy rate of just 48%, far lower than those developed by mRNA rivals BioNTech / Pfizer and Moderna. – Crowd management – WHO says host cities of Euro 2020 football matches need to better monitor spectator movement, including before they arrive and after they leave stadiums. – Some Samoans travel to Tokyo – Samoa’s Olympic committee withdraws its three weightlifters from the Olympics, citing concerns over Covid-19, but confirms its overseas-based athletes will participate despite the government’s ban from participating. – More than 3.9 million dead – The pandemic has killed at least 3,949,567 since the virus first appeared in December 2019, according to a compilation of official AFP data on Thursday at 10:00 GMT. The United States is the most affected country with 604,714 deaths, followed by Brazil with 518,066, India with 399,459, Mexico 233,047 and Peru with 192,331. The figures are based on reports from the health authorities in each country, but do not take into account subsequent upward revisions made by statistical agencies. The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly from the pandemic than official figures suggest.

