American neocons founded the Turkish democracy project in favor of Ankaras in Washington

A new think tank founded by a group of American neoconservative figures aims to make Turkey a new democracy and a reliable ally of the United States. Although the Turkish Democracy Project does not call for regime change, its staff are littered with men whose careers have been built on them.

“For most of the last century, Turkey was a reliable ally and model in the region of liberal ideals and cultural freedom,” the Turkish Democracy Project (TDP) said on his site. “But in recent years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has significantly changed Turkey’s position in the international community and its status as a free and liberal democracy.”

The group, whose website went live on June 23, describes itself as “an international, non-profit, non-partisan political organization that” opposes its destabilizing behavior, supports genuine democratic reform and calls the public to account. forces of corruption and oppression in Turkey.

Why this is the task of a group of former American diplomats and academics is never stated.

US-Turkey relations slowly implode

Turkey joined the NATO alliance in 1952, meaning the United States is committed to defending the country if attacked, and Turkey has long been a key United States partner in the region, in particular by housing a large air base in Incirlik which held nuclear weapons. weapons. However, the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly clashed with US policymakers in recent years, helping to create a wedge between the allies.

In April, sanctions went into effect on Ankara for its purchase of S-400 air defense systems from Russia, which the United States called dangerous because it could reveal the weaknesses of the F-35 stealth plane. which Turkey was also preparing to deploy. Turkey was also kicked out of the F-35 program in this case.

In Syria and Iraq, Turkey has also largely opposed US policy, particularly in its war against Kurdish militias, which Ankara calls terrorist groups but who are also allies of the United States and play an important role. in the negation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. control of the eastern and oil-rich third of the country. Turkey also supported the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran, confronted U.S. allies Greece, Cyprus and Israel over Mediterranean gas exploration rights, and backed the Hamas government. in Gaza.

Erdogan also intervened in the Libyan civil war alongside President of the Presidential Council Faez al-Serraj, while the The United States tacitly supports General Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the rebel army who challenged the fragile UN-backed government of Serraj in Tripoli from the eastern stronghold of Tobruk.

In addition to the sanctions, another significant mark of the breakdown in US-Turkish relations was the recognition in April by the Biden administration of the Armenian genocide of 1916 by the Ottoman Empire, of which Turkey is the legal successor state.

The situation is reminiscent of many former US allies who were sidelined after they no longer proved useful in US foreign policy, such as longtime Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Hussein launched an invasion of Iran and the United States supported his war effort – even as it secretly routed weapons to Tehran and although Iraq was already a Soviet customer. However, when the war was over and Hussein invaded Kuwait, to which he was deeply in debt, and the Soviet was dissolved shortly thereafter, Hussein’s government became an obstacle to US policy in the region and Washington began planning for its overthrow, which came in 2003.

This agenda was largely defined by a group of neoconservatives, who in 1997 founded the Project for a New American Century. This group has drawn up plans to accelerate Republican interventionist policies to destroy a multitude of former Soviet client states and ensure that the United States remains unchallenged around the world.

Neocons and interventionists

Several members of the TDP have PNAC pedigree, including Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida and the brother of former US President George W. Bush; and John Bolton, who was Under Secretary of State and U.N. Ambassador for Bush before becoming the former hawkish national security adviser to former US President Donald Trump. In the meantime, Bolton headed the Galestone Institute, which the civil rights group of the Council on American-Islamic Relations described as a “Key element of the entire Islamophobic cottage industry on the Internet”.

It’s time to sound the alarm bells on Turkey, Bolton tweeted on June 23. Under the leadership of an authoritarian leader, a once reliable NATO ally turns his back on democracy and embraces Russia. I’m happy to join the advisory board of @turkish_project to shed light on the darkening situation.

Bush posted a similar message, tweet the same day that a democratic Turkey is essential to our security, but that Turkish liberty and freedom are erased. Turkey’s authoritarian leader intends to silence pro-freedom voices.

The CEO of Turkish Democracy Projects is Mark Wallace, who held several positions in the Bush administration and later became CEO of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a pro-regime change group. UANI President is former US Senator and Vice Presidential Candidate Joe Lieberman (D-CT), who is also on the TDP Advisory Board, as is UANI Chief Intelligence Officer Norman Roule. .

Robert Richer, former deputy deputy director of operations at the Central Intelligence Agency and former vice president of intelligence for mercenary firm Blackwater, is also on the advisory board, as is Frances Townsend, former Bush adviser on homeland security and the fight. against terrorism.

Several people originally signed up to the board during the construction of the site have since been removed for unknown reasons, archived versions of the website show. Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey program at the Neoconservative Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, is one such person. Former Turkish opposition MP from 2011 to 2015, he was accused in 2017 to be linked to the Glen movement and his property was seized.

According to the Turkish state-owned company Daily sabahSuleyman Ozeren, an assistant professor at George Mason University and former head of two think tanks in Turkey who was also on the TDP advisory board, is also wanted in connection with the 2016 coup. However, the point sales representative did not elaborate on the charges against him.

The legendary era of Turkish democracy that the TDP seeks to restore in reality barely existed. Since the first multiparty elections in 1946, Turkey has experienced a military coup in 1960; a memorandum coup in 1971 accompanied by martial law, widespread torture and open war against fascist, socialist, communist and Kurdish groups; a coup in 1980; and a so-called post-modern coup in 1997 in which the military forced the Islamist-led coalition government to dissolve and the prime minister to resign. Further plans for a coup against Erdogans The Justice and Development Party (AKP) known as the Sledgehammer was exposed and a coup was attempted in 2016 against Erdogan, but ultimately failed. Erdogan blamed the coup on the Glen movement, to which the AKP was once allied.

Ankara rejects TDP as pro-Glen

Turkish critics have described the TDP as part of the Glen movement, an opposition movement allegedly led by Fethullah Glen, a Turkish Muslim cleric who has been living in voluntary exile in the United States since 1999. Glen has denied responsibility for the attempt to 2016 coup.

“Warmonger Bolton, Bush’s incompetent brother and remnant of the terrorist organization FET, are believed to bring democracy to Turkey by standing with YPG / PKK terrorists,” said Resul Kurt, a member of the central executive board of the ‘AKP, in a statement. response to Bush. FET refers to the Fethullah Terrorist Organization, the Turkish government’s name for the Glen movement, and YPG and PKK are Kurdish militias considered by Ankara to be terrorist groups.

Warmonger Bolton, Bush’s incompetent brother and the remnants of the terrorist organization FET, are believed to bring democracy to Turkey by hanging out with the YPG / PKK terrorists.

“Come on, the blood of millions of innocent people is flowing from your hands,” Kurt added.