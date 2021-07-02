Bilawal and Qureshi wage war of words on social media – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: After having a verbal clash with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to Twitter to criticize the PPP chairman for asking the country’s leading intelligence service to listen to his phone calls.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari, who is also active on social media, was quick to respond to Mr Qureshi, saying the minister did not have a sense of humor.

Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of the National Assembly and preacher of democratic norms and traditions, openly called for wiretapping of an elected parliamentarian. Too bad for fundamental rights, the rule of law and democracy, tweeted Mr Qureshi, attacking Mr Bhutto-Zardari, who is also the chairman of the chamber’s human rights committee. bass of parliament.

Let it be clear that Pakistan’s foreign minister does not have a sense of humor, replied the PPP chairman, also on Twitter.

FM says so much for democracy on the telephone tapping proposal of the leaders of the PPP; PPP chairman taunts minister who lacks a sense of humor

The two tweets sparked a debate on social media between supporters of both parties. Supporters of Mr. Qureshi criticized Mr. Bhutto-Zardari for his alleged double standards, claiming that on the one hand, the PPP speaks of non-interference of the military and ISI in politics and, on the other hand On the other hand, the party leader himself drags the institutions into politics.

PPP supporters, however, turned out to be defensive, and their main point was that Mr. Bhutto-Zardari did not mean what he said and only said it in a sarcastic manner.

The two leaders had exchanged spades in the National Assembly on the last day of the budget session and even made a few personal comments when Mr. Bhutto-Zardari questioned the legitimacy of the 2021 finance bill adopted by the Assembly. a day ago and accused the president of being biased.

There was a complete ruckus in the house due to loud slogans from the Treasury and opposition benches when President Asad Qaiser again gave the floor to Mr. Qureshi to respond to the PPP leadership, who had previously lambasted the minister on a point of personal explanation.

Mr. Bhutto-Zardari had, in his hard-hitting speech, alleged that when Mr. Qureshi was foreign minister in the previous PPP government, he campaigned internationally to become prime minister in place of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

At this point, the young politician said he would ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to ask Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) to listen to Mr. Qureshis’s phone calls for the truth.

Mr. Bhutto-Zardari had said that it was because of this act of Mr. Qureshi that he was dismissed from the cabinet. He also warned members of the Treasury that Mr. Qureshi had become a threat to the government because he wanted to become prime minister himself.

We know this Multan member much better than you do, the PPP chairman said, pointing to Pakistan-owned treasury members Tehreek-i-Insaf, asking them to wait and see what he would do with your prime minister.

Khan Sahib [Prime Minister Imran Khan] will soon know what kind of person he [FM Qureshi] is, said the chairman of the PPP.

Mr. Qureshi had served as foreign minister in the previous PPP government under President Asif Zardari from 2008 to 2011 and was reportedly removed from his post following the Raymond Davis incident.

Taking the floor again, Qureshi said that while the PPP chairman knew him well, he too had known Bilawal since he was a baby.

I had known him since he stood in a corner and got scolded. I know him as well as his baba [father]Qureshi said, adding that the PPP leadership used to provide vouchers to the child (Bilawal) who then started reading them by automatically turning on and off.

Posted in Dawn, July 2, 2021

