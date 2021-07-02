Politics
Xi Jinping’s speech threatens global security
Relations between China and the United States have deteriorated in recent months, and there is already no solid basis to support each other. Europe found itself at the center of what has become the “new cold war”. Joe biden And the inevitable trade relations with China.
Today, Thursday July 1, 2021, Xi Jinping He spoke in front of a Chinese crowd celebrating his 100th birthday the Chinese Communist Party (PCC). The speech by the President of the People’s Republic of China, which lasted over an hour, touched on a variety of controversial topics, during which rumors circulated that there are threats to global security. But is this really the case?
Xi Jinping He spoke about the goals achieved and what needs to be achieved, namely national security and the modernization of the military, bringing China to a world-class level. On the day of the ceremony, an American report revealed that there were hundreds of pits to cover the nuclear arsenal. According to experts James Martin Center for Unrestricted Studies Instead of Montreux it would be the wrong direction: to empty holes in the ground to simulate the presence of weapons.
Is there a possibility of a nuclear cold war between China and the United States?
Experts in international politics attempt to comment on the speech during these hours Xi Jinping In a militant interpretation. The same happened in the meetings they saw Joe biden Meet the European leaders.
In either case, there were no threats between the two leaders, but the Cold War issue seems to have more economic than nuclear impetus. At least for us, because Europe will not benefit much from this kind of conflict, otherwise the economic consequences of one or the other will not be forgiven because of certain promises.
While waiting for the American response to the speech of the Chinese leader, and therefore while waiting to see if it is a “cold war”, the public debate is divided between the two countries: those which recall the many cases of Chinese violations and those who accuse the United States of wanting to further expand its influence in the world.
Xi Jinping’s speech and threats against US bullies
In a celebratory speech to the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping said:
The Chinese people will not allow us to be intimidated, oppressed or enslaved by foreign powers, anyone who wants to do so must be prepared to face bloodshed, as well as a huge wall of steel built by a billion and half Chinese
In a speech held in the square Tynemenmen, wears such clothes Mao ZedongXi Jinping never explicitly mentions the United States, but certain passages in his speech (such as those cited) seem to refer to American movements towards the communist country. Xi Jinping indeed announced “Gone are the days of harassment against China.
On the other hand, by renewing the NATO alliance between Europe and the United States, the United States wanted to recall that they were adversaries who had to stick together and strengthen themselves: Russia and China. , but especially against the latter. U.S. concern, reiterated in Silos’ statement today, appears to be supplying China with nuclear weapons, but not over China 250-350, compared to more 5,000 American. Experts James Martin Center for Unrestricted Studies Montreal said beyond mutual accusations between the two countries, there was a need to discuss nuclear weapons control.
Word Xi Jinping This fact should be taken into account, as stated by the Chairman of the Chinese Monopoly and the Taiwan Islands Mainland Affairs Council. “of Introduce democratic reformsLike competition between the parties and respect for human rightsSo avoid that, in the midst of threats, moments of independence and condemnation of countries that are victims of the superpowers.
