Boris Johnson and this heart disease

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is one of the few British Prime Ministers I love. Others are the late Margaret Thatcher whose hairstyle I loved and Gordon Brown whose personality I love. As for Johnson, he has the regular person’s car who happens to be a PM. I like its simplicity; that’s the way he jogs in London, as well as in New York when he was foreign secretary. To be his natural self, he is infallible for me. However, he has taken a step lately that I must question. I do this when someone in the public space takes action that indicates they are forgetting certain points they should have considered.

There was this occasion where a British cricketer was suspended from all international matches by the cricket governing body pending an investigation into the racist and sexist Twitter messages he tweeted between 2012 and 2013. A member of the Johnsons cabinet said the cricket governing body overstepped the mark in suspending the cricketer. Johnson supported this comment. This means that there must have been a private discussion between the two men on the matter. I don’t think cabinet members, especially the Prime Minister, should have interfered in this proper decision taken by the governing body of crickets.

This case draws attention to the problem of racism with which our world is struggling. But it’s not just racism; there is also tribalism and religious intolerance. Its tendency in Nigeria, and the incident in the UK reminds me of that. These things have always been there. They are there despite all the rules made in politics and sport to restrict them. While the rules are correct, I wonder if they are all we need to tackle the racism or tribalism that I see as heart disease. Standing firmly together to resist it is also necessary, but the leader of a nation divided this united front at that time.

Personally, when a person shows racism or tribalism, I let them go. For me, it is incurable cancer. How does it get into a person’s heart and how it develops there in such a way that it manifests as it manifests in this cricketer’s tweets, as well as many Nigerians who do hateful comments about people from other tribes is something I can’t understand. Note that it is not because of race or tribe that racist or tribalist people hate, they hate because this is how their hearts are configured, permanently distorted to hate their fellow human beings. Such a disease cannot be cured by rules. Once hate dwells in a heart it never goes away, which is why I don’t think an apology from the cricketer means he’s a changed person. He only apologizes to save his career.

Johnson ignored that and that’s why he stepped in the way he did. He also doesn’t realize the enormity of what was going on here. How he and other public figures in the UK quickly came together to support this cricketer shows me that they do not understand what it means for a human being to look at others and speak to them as if they weren’t human beings. Has Johnson taken into consideration the feelings of those who have been the target of many racist comments from these cricketers? People like this cricketer have poisoned hearts and they are a danger to mankind, if what happened in Nazi Germany still means anything to us.

I was still a teenager when I read many novels and non-fiction books that listed the atrocities committed by the Nazis against Jews before and during World War II. I also watched several films and noted the startling details of what the Nazis did. It was obvious that they did not see their fellow human beings as humans like them. I imagine it was because their hearts were darkened and sick. Nonetheless, I didn’t have a clear idea of ​​what drove the Nazis to this until I started to hear some Nigerians express their hatred for their fellow human beings. Most of the time, this is for people of all tribes; their own tribe is perfect, the other tribe is the devil incarnate. It is the manifestation of a bad heart. When I saw what this led to Rwanda, it became one of the reasons I continually opposed any Nigerian who expressed hatred towards members of any tribe. But some of the things I have seen in the case of Nigeria tell me that the tribe has little to do with the hatred that people harbor. Their hearts are hatred personified in the first place and it has to be manifested in some way or another, tribe or not. Such people cannot be different from the British cricketer.

We know that having hatred for another human being, or seeing him as inferior, is influenced by different reasons. For me however, these reasons are not to blame. It is the person who accepts these reasons and uses them as the basis to feed the hatred that has problems. I say this because, being young, I encountered people and issues that should make me hate across families and tribes. But I chose not to. I thought it was a load, and I didn’t want to carry loads. When people try to influence me with the poison they keep in their hearts for others, I listen and then reject what they say. I listen to stories people tell about people and tribes and about race on two levels. First, I choose tales to use in my award-winning stories and plays. Second, I take note of the storyteller’s state of heart in relation to his peers. Once a person expresses hatred for people of all tribes and religions, I make up my own mind about them and distrust them.

But there is another thing that makes me wary of people who hate other people. When a person hates another human, says sarcastic things about others and is encouraged, the day they no longer have those other people to target, they will turn to the one who encouraged them. I was not yet 16 when I came to this realization; it prompted me not to support people when they gang up in hatred against others. I am fully convinced that people don’t hate other people just because they are from other tribes or races, they hate because they have a heart set to hate in the first place, and they will hate their own siblings. and friends as well as will harm them if that comes to it. Such people would hate at the slightest excuse. The day they have no more aliens, that is, people of other tribes or races to hate and attack, they will do the same to those who encouraged them.

There is no doubt that we all have reason to be worried about human beings. Nevertheless, as soon as a person cannot put an end to the expression of his anguish towards his fellow men with the healthy idea that everyone has their faults, and that they are stepping on their toes for time at times such a person gave me enough reasons to beware of them. When a person expresses hatred towards others across the tribe or race to the extent that the British cricketer has done so and is sanctioned, they should bear the very weight of that burden to serve as lessons to others. Instead, Prime Minister Johnson came to the defense of these comrades.

With this action, I doubt Johnson realizes the enormity of what is involved here. That said cricketer apologized, or that what he did years ago cannot be the problem. Hatred for other humans cost the world millions of innocent lives in Nazi Germany. The same can happen again if we do not allow people with Nazi-like hearts to face the consequences of their actions. Suspension is all that the governing body of crickets has done. What would Johnson have done if the cricketer had been permanently banned? He should have let the body do its job without this interference. Or, is Johnson telling us that people can harbor this racist or anti-human disease in their hearts, but once they become sports stars that shouldn’t matter anymore? Johnson was wrong on this one and he shouldn’t be allowed to feel the opposite.

