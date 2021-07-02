Criminal tax charges filed against Trump Organization, its chief financial officer | Voice of America





New York prosecutors on Thursday accused the Trump Organization, former US President Donald Trumps, the global real estate empire, of carrying out a 15-year criminal scheme to defraud the government in connection with ” a strategy aimed at enriching senior business leaders with non-accounting compensation. .

Longtime Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg, the company’s top official outside of Trump’s immediate family, has been charged with fraud and tax crimes, allegedly avoiding taxes on an income of $ 1, $ 7 million.

Weisselberg, 73, surrendered to authorities early Thursday, after being briefed on the indictment against him, and later that day he appeared briefly in court. He pleaded not guilty and was released after the hearing, but had to surrender his passport after prosecutors described him as a “flight risk”.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization also pleaded not guilty on behalf of the company.

Returns are kept private

The allegations are the most recent chapter in a lengthy investigation into Trump, his business practices and tax payments as he became a self-proclaimed billionaire, a reality host and, ultimately, a president.

Trump has long hidden his taxes from public view, defying the decades-long tradition of U.S. presidents of releasing their annual tax returns for voters to view. However, some of Trump’s returns from recent years have been leaked, with reports from the New York Times showing that in recent years Trump has paid little or nothing in federal income taxes, amortizing profits with deductions. legal for companies.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. leave Manhattan Criminal Court on July 1, 2021, in New York City.

Carey Dunne, an attorney for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York City, said in court that the charges revealed Thursday were related to an “unofficial tax fraud scheme” that lasted for 15 years and allowed Trump executives Organization to get “secret pay raises” while not paying the proper taxes.

The indictment does not allege any wrongdoing by the 75-year-old former president, although the investigation is ongoing.

‘Witch hunt’

Trump, who has long attacked attacks on his iconic business empire, issued a brief statement deriving from the indictment.

“The political witch hunt led by the radical left Democrats, with New York now in charge, continues,” he said. “It divides our country like never before! “

New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who is part of the investigation, along with New York City prosecutors, called the indictment an “important marker” in his investigation into the Trump Organization and Weisselberg.

“This investigation will continue and we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead,” James said.

FILE – This Jan. 11, 2017 photo shows Donald Trump, left, his CFO Allen Weisselberg, center, and son Donald Trump Jr., right, at a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City .

Trump, often seen in company photos with Weisselberg nearby, once praised his assistant for doing “whatever it takes to protect the bottom line.”

While the pace of the investigation apparently picked up after Trump left in January, some U.S. political and legal analysts have suggested that Weisselberg, if faced with criminal charges, could offer evidence against Trump. But to date, that has not happened.

“He will fight”

Prosecutors had examined whether Weisselberg had not paid taxes on the lucrative benefits he allegedly received from Trump, including tuition for at least one of his grandchildren, free apartments and cars from rental.

“He will fight these charges in court,” his lawyers, Mary Mulligan and Bryan Skarlatos, said in a statement ahead of Thursday’s arraignment.

The Trump organization said Weisselberg was being used as “a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president.”

