Lucknow: KGMU team and patient talk to PM Narendra Modi about telemedicine success | Lucknow News





LUCKNOW: It was a proud moment for King Georges University of Medicine (KGMU) on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with his doctors, especially his telemedicine unit, on the sixth anniversary of Digital India.

The PM interacted with individual beneficiaries across the country and the KGMU was the only institute to be part of the virtual interaction. The medical university was chosen because of its recent achievement, undertaking the highest number of telemedicine consultations on 2 lakhof through the e-Sanjeevani app.

The PM also later tweeted about his interaction with a family of patients and doctors at KGMU. The hour-long virtual interaction on all of Digital India’s initiatives reserved around eight minutes for KGMU.

A 73-year-old resident of Champaran, Bihar, who has received a teleconsultation from the Geriatric Mental Health Service of KGMU since April, the Vice-Chancellor of KGMU, Lieutenant General (retd) Dr Bipin Puri, attending physician Dr Bhupendra and Nodal telemedicine manager Dr Sheetal Verma participated in the interaction.

KGMU was the only institute in the country to be part of the telemedicine segment. The Prime Minister appreciated our efforts to have completed more than 2 lakh consultations via e-Sanjeevani and called it exceptional public service. He also said telemedicine was a boon during the Covid era. It’s a big day for all of KGMU and our team, said Dr Verma.

E-Sanjeevani also gives us and the patient the benefit of downloading and reverting to previous test reports, Dr Bhupendra told the prime minister.

Across the screen from Gawandri village in eastern Champaran, 73-year-old Kanti Devi sat with her grandson Shubham Kumar.

My grandmother was so sick that the doctors referred us to KGMU. We made the first visit in March and after a 10 day medical course we had to come back for a follow up. But containment began and it was extremely risky to travel during the pandemic. The doctor then suggested that we continue via e-Sanjeevani and it was possible for us to make video calls safely at home, Shubham told TOI.

As the Prime Minister spoke to Shubham, Kanti, who is still in treatment, made a gesture expressing that she was fine.

Another advantage of the application was that the prescription was generated automatically. This made it easy and hassle-free to obtain medication from any pharmacist in our neighborhood, he added.

