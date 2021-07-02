Boris Johnson set to end Covid restrictions on July 19 under new government plans





The British are expected to remove Covid rules for face masks and social distancing on July 19 in new government plans. However, it is reported that people will be advised to remain cautious in high risk places like public transport. Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer and government chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance both backed the decision to open now to give the public a break before cases spike again in winter . There are still fears that removing Covid restrictions could lead to an increase in hospitalizations. NHS Deputy Managing Director Saffron Cordery told The Guardian: Confidence leaders are increasingly convinced that vaccines are breaking the chain between infections, serious illness and death.





But they are understandably worried about what a total lifting of restrictions on July 19 might mean for the NHS. Several chief executives of the NHS Trust have also anonymously expressed fears that they are now seeing a significant increase in cases. At the same time, government ministers are convinced that vaccines have an impact and reduce the number of hospitalizations. Boris Johnson spokesman reportedly said: I think it’s important to clarify where we are in this battle against this epidemic. It is thanks to our continued success of the immunization program and broader mitigation measures that we are in a position which, despite a significant increase in the number of cases, does not translate into a significant increase in hospitalizations and death. ” Details on removing the restrictions are expected to be announced gradually starting next week, while it is also reported that the government will use Covid certificates as an option for large gatherings later in the year.





This means that when the new football season kicks off in August, there will be no restriction on the number of spectators. The government leaves open the possibility of reverting to restrictions in the fall and winter when Covid cases are likely to increase. The advice should be that people remain cautious in high-risk areas such as public transport and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has expressed reservations about stopping the use of masks on the London Underground.

