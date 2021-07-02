Donald Trump deploys his defense for all seasons: everything is political.





By a whim of fate, two of the most embarrassing threats to the ex-president’s political viability and business legend unfolded almost simultaneously on Thursday in two cities he once dominated. And he responded like he always does, going on the attack.

Back in Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has appointed those who will sit on a select committee for the Jan.6 U.S. Capitol uprising, which was instigated by Trump in an attempt to reverse his electoral defeat. In a nudge to the former president, they include one of his deadly enemies, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the few Republicans to speak the truth about his abuse of power surrounding the election. last year.

No recent former president has faced the kind of threat to his legacy, reputation and potentially even his fortune that Trump is currently facing. And the fierceness of his defense – true to his mantra of never giving an inch to opponents – suggests he plans to respond with the kind of all-consuming assault on the American psyche that unfolded during his presidency.

The line from Trump World is that the former president is not being targeted for what he has done but for who he is, a construct that has led him through the Russian investigation, two impeachments and many other scrapes political, personal and business.

“If the name of the company were anything else, I don’t think these charges would have been made,” said Alan Futerfas, attorney for the Trump Organization.

The Trump Organization’s legal team largely avoided a point-by-point rebuttal of 15 grand jury charges alleging Weisselberg – the organization’s chief financial officer – evaded tax on $ 1.7 million of income and falsified documents in a 15-year plan. The indictment said the activity involved other unnamed executives of a company in which the Trump family themselves hold all the prominent roles. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have both pleaded not guilty. The former president has not been personally charged.

Another lawyer for the Trump organization, Susan Necheles, has been even more aggressive than Futerfas in alleging a corrupt political plot against Trump.

“We will win this case, but this case should never have been brought,” Necheles told reporters outside the courtroom. “This is a political pursuit.”

Earlier, prosecutor Carey Dunne had anticipated the counterattack that the case was rooted in partisan disgust with the former president.

“Politics have no role in the grand jury chamber, and I can assure your honor that it played no role here,” Dunne told the judge, according to a transcript of his remarks released by the office of the Manhattan District Attorney.

McCarthy plays the political card in the January 6 inquiry

Back in Washington, the nature of the unrest around Trump was political, not legal.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who dismissed his earlier criticisms of Trump over the mob attack on Capitol Hill by “Make American Great Again” supporters, insisted the real problem was the embezzlement of the Democrats.

“I regret Nancy Pelosi’s politics. For six months she played politics with it,” said the Californian Republican, who crushed a draft independent bipartisan commission on the attack co-authored by one of the its own GOP lawmakers.

There is an argument that Pelosi waited too long to reach a compromise with Republican Representative John Katko of New York on the composition of a bipartisan panel. And there are clear political advantages for Democrats in continuing to investigate Trump’s abuses of power as the midterm elections approach.

But at the same time, the failure of the independent commission robbed the country of the kind of catharsis and historical marker that such panels provided at times of national tragedy, so there is reason to argue that a calculation – beyond investigations by regular congressional committees – was due. It’s not just politics.

The witch hunt defense

The complaint that any attempt to subject Trump to legal responsibility is politically motivated is not a new refrain. Whenever the former president is accused of wrongdoing, he and his cronies rarely refute the charges with any degree of seriousness or specificity. And Trump himself never takes responsibility for his actions, but rather seeks to flood the area with partisan confusion and misinformation.

When the Justice Department and the FBI, for example, became suspicious of multiple contacts between Russia, a hostile foreign power meddling in the U.S. election, and its 2016 campaign aides, Trump asserted that he had been the victim of a massive “witch hunt”. During his first impeachment, his Republican attack dogs complained about a politicized process while avoiding allegations that he tried to get Ukraine to open an investigation into the Democratic presidential candidate of the time, Joe Biden. Trump’s second impeachment – after the most blatant attack on the peaceful transfer of power in U.S. history – has been called by Republicans in the Senate a political plot to persecute a former president by anti-fanatics. -Trump as he settled into privacy.

And even Trump’s denials that he actually lost the last election is part of a drastic and false narrative – rejected by several courts – that there was a broad Democratic Party plot to deprive him of a second term.

“They used Covid to rig the election and to steal the election,” Trump said at a rally in Ohio last Saturday night.

Trump knows what he’s doing. He built his political appeal on the idea that he was the spokesperson for millions of Americans who had been shunned by the comfortable elite club – just as the cheeky billionaire was often mocked by Manhattan’s high society. This astute understanding of the politics of victimization helped a real estate mogul from one of America’s most liberal cities, who flew in a personal airliner, bond with millions of voters across the country. working class in the heart of the United States. Ironically, a new round of controversy could embolden Trump and help him refresh his appeal to his base, as he seeks the role of kingmaker in the midterm election and teases another presidential bid. in 2024.

His frequent message to his followers could be paraphrased as follows: They don’t come after me – they come after you. Or, as the former president said in a statement shortly after Weisselberg left court, “Do people see the radical left prosecutors and what they’re trying to do at 75 million ++ + voters and patriots, for what is it? “

Politics don’t work in court

Although the Trump Organization legal team has insisted Weisselberg is being used by the enemies of the former president, the detailed indictment against him will require a firm and formal legal defense. Political extracts generally don’t stand up in court – as evidenced by multiple cases dismissed by Trump’s campaign legal team alleging election fraud in November.

One aspect of this defense has been raised by lawyers for the Trump Organization, which is an argument that it is unprecedented to prosecute a tax case like this as a criminal case rather than a civil one. Some legal experts have said the practice is somewhat unusual given that this lawsuit focuses on rent-free apartments, car leases, tuition and other benefits.

But Harry Litman, a former deputy assistant attorney general, told CNN’s Poppy Harlow that given Weisselberg’s importance to the business and the allegations of a fraud scheme, the approach was consistent with precedents. “These are talking points and talking points that they prepared before, I think, they saw the indictment,” Litman said.

Two big questions went unanswered by Thursday’s indictment.

The first is whether the robust indictment against Weisselberg can be designed to get him to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for lesser charges – and potentially testify against members of the Trump family. Weisselberg has so far refused to do so.

The second question is whether the unsealed indictment represents the full scope of the two-year investigations against Trump and his company or if there is more to come for the ex-president.

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen, who himself went to jail after pleading guilty to campaign finance and tax charges, said he could have scripted the ‘witch hunt’ defense ” in advance.

“There is nothing that happened in the Trump organization that did not go to Donald,” Cohen told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

“Whether it was the purchase of paper clips or the payment of school fees for Allen Weisselberg’s grandchildren. It all went on Donald’s desk for signature.”

