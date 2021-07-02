Shashi Tharoor shares new word, refers to PM Modi while explaining its meaning





Congressman Shashi Tharoor’s love for unusual English words is well known, and his vocabulary always sends people running to their dictionaries. A Twitter user recently contacted Tharoor, prompting the politician to share a new word. “Sir, aside from your articulate speeches, I’m waiting for a new word to learn. It’s always great to tickle your mind with a quirky word! Dr Priya Anand said in a comment under one of Tharoor’s tweets. Tharoor immediately obeyed and shared a new word – pogonotrophy – which he said he learned from his friend-economist Rathin Roy. He also explained that it meant “growing a beard”. However, what really made a lot of people laugh is his use of a word in a sentence. “As in, the Prime Minister’s pogonotrophy has been a pandemic concern…” said the political author. My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means “the cultivation of the beard”. As in, PM pogonotrophy has been a pandemic concern … https://t.co/oytIvCKRJR Shashi Tharoor (to ShashiTharoor) July 1, 2021 The tweet quickly gained a lot of attention online, with many enjoying Tharoor’s wit. This is not the first time that the MP for Thiruvananthapuram introduced a new word and referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He left social media in awe in 2018 with “floccinaucinihilipilification”, a 29-letter word he used when presenting his new book “The Paradoxical Prime Minister”. He again used the tongue twister in his friendly banter with TRS chairman KTR over the names of COVID-19 drugs.

