JIIPE designated special economic zone by President Widodo





indonesia largest integrated industrial city and deepwater port achieved KEK status

New status to make a project of national importance a “favorable destination for investors”

Paves the way for the expansion of one of the world’s largest public-private projects Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Java Integrated Industrial Ports and Estate (JIIPE) owned by PT AKR Corporindo Tbk (IDX: AKRA.JK) and Pelindo III is officially ratified as Special Economic Technology and Manufacturing Zone (SEZ) in accordance with Government Regulation (PP) No. 71 of 2021 of June 28, signed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. President Jokowi inaugurating JIIPE in 2018 Obtaining the status of special economic zone will allow the continued expansion of the port, industrial and residential project, which should generate $ 17 billion in investments and around 200,000 new jobs. Already Holder of a Direct Construction License (KLIK) Confirmation of KEK’s status will grant further benefits to the project, allowing JIIPE to offer new tenants and investors unique access to tax incentive programs and the provision of ” one-stop-shop on-site access for establishment authorization and license applications. JIIPE: the new industrial center of Java The JIIPE site, designed by Japanese client Nippon Koei, is one of the indonesia the largest public-private infrastructure projects. It should play an essential role in the modernization of indonesia manufacturing and logistics capabilities. The sheltered port and the industrial town adjacent to Madura Island has one of the deepest ports in the region (-16 LWS) with four multifunctional docks capable of serving large vessels of over 100,000 DWT. It is also particularly self-sufficient with independent supply and new energy production facilities capable of delivering up to 1,200 MW of power. The 3,000 hectare development can also be personalized according to the needs of the tenants. It is already home to several leading multinationals in the heavy, medium and light industry sectors. The story continues JIIPE is also well served by transport links connected by road and rail links and is located just an hour from Juanda and Surabaya International Airports. For more information about JIIPE, please visit https://www.jiipe.com/fr About JIIPE JIIPE is a public-private project between PT AKR Corporindo Tbk and Pelabuhan Indonesia III. Located in Gresik, East Java province, the 3,000 ha site is the first integrated urban, industrial and port development project in the country. SOURCE PT AKR Corporindo Tbk

