Donald Trump debuts on C-SPAN presidential rankings list





Donald Trump’s presidency was an era of American politics that pioneered at the speed of social media. Each day, the news cycle seemed to turn several times. There have been the scandals, palace intrigues, reckless tweets, sordid affairs, dismissals, legal battles, arrests, the whereabouts of cabinet members and the daily destruction of presidential standards.

Trump’s time in the White House had everyone’s head on such a pivot that it was nearly impossible to grasp its historical significance in real time.

But now the waters are calmer in Washington, and we have a first bird’s eye view of what those times meant to historians.

Spoiler alert: this is not positive.

Since 2000, C-SPAN has asked a group of historians, professors and experts in the field to rate each president on a scale of 1 to 10 out of 10 categories: Public Persuasion, Crisis Leadership, Economic Management, Moral Authority , International Relations, Administrative skills, Congress relations, vision / agenda setting, pursuit of equal justice for all and performance in the context of the times.

The responses resulted in a final ranking of presidents from 1 to 44. Currently Joe Biden is the 46th president and Grover Cleveland has been elected twice, so 44 people have held the position.

Trump’s debut on the list is a less impressive No. 41. The only three presidents who have done less well are Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan and they are not the best historical company.

Pierce failed to stop a bloody guerrilla war in Kansas between pro and anti-slavery groups. Andrew Johnson was the first president to be impeached and James Buchanan’s inaction led to civil war.

Trump has been impeached twice, is accused of instigating an insurgency on the United States Capitol and has been criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among all presidents, Trump was ranked last in moral authority. He is doing better in Public Persuasion where he ranks 32nd and in Economic Management, where he ranks 34th.

Four years after leaving office, Barack Obama has seen his ranking drop from 12th to 10th. Obama’s improved ratings for relations with Congress and the context of the times both propelled him to the top.

Another recent president, George W. Bush, has also seen his ranking rise. Bush now ranks 29th, down from 33 in 2017 and 36 in 2009.

The presidential ranking has remained stable at the top. Since 2009, the four main presidents have been Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Theodore Roosevelt.

Here is the full top 20:

1. Abraham Lincoln

2. George Washington

3. Franklin D. Roosevelt

4. Theodore Roosevelt

5. Dwight D. Eisenhower

6. Harry S. Truman

7. Thomas Jefferson

8. John F. Kennedy

9. Ronald Reagan

10. Barack Obama

11. Lyndon B. Johnson

12. James Monroe

13. Woodrow Wilson

14. William McKinley

15. John Adams

16. James Madison

17. John Quincy Adams

18. James K. Polk

19. William J. Clinton

20. Ulysses S. Grant

Bottom 5:

40. William Henry Harrison

41. Donald J. Trump

42. Franklin Pierce

43. Andrew Johnson

44. James Buchanan

See the full ranking on C-SPAN.

