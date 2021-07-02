Imran calls for timely action to ensure food self-sufficiency





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that food security was a big challenge for Pakistan, which could even become a national security issue, if timely measures were not taken to increase agricultural productivity in the country.

Addressing the Kisan Convention, which marked the launch of the government’s “Agriculture Transformation Plan”, the prime minister stressed that timely measures were inevitable to ensure the survival of the next generation.

“The country is facing new challenges… The size of the population is growing rapidly. We have to prepare in advance for how to grow food for them over the next 10 to 15 years, ”Imran said. “The nation that failed to produce food to meet the needs of its people, could not excel. He should be punished for negligence.

The prime minister said Pakistan imported 4 million tonnes of wheat last year, which was to be paid for in foreign currency, amid an already existing dollar shortage. He also shared the alarming 40% stunting of children due to malnutrition which causes limited brain and body growth.

The prime minister said the country faces a shortage of pure milk, mainly due to milk production among animals in Pakistan, which is much lower than in developed countries. He said importing semen could have solved the problem, but the farmers lacked the awareness and the resources.

Imran lamented that “elite capture” was the real problem that had gripped the resources and facilities intended for everyone. “After the creation of Pakistan, the leaders could have ensured inclusive growth, but instead they created a division by promoting education, health and other facilities in the classroom.

Likewise, he added, the farmers also faced a shortage of resources to import quality seeds, build cold stores, which led to their exploitation through the intermediary. “The government should first focus on the upliftment of the common man as in the state of Medina.

He cited the example of China which lifted around 700 million people out of poverty, mainly by supporting small farmers. He also gave the example of Israel, which even turned the desert into arable land.

“Although Pakistan does not recognize Israel due to its oppression against Palestine, Israel has made progress in agriculture using modern techniques. “We have decided to take these steps from today. Instead of letting it become a matter of national security, we should become the exporter (of food).

The government, he added, had decided to promote the cultivation of all kinds of crops and fruits in accordance with national land mapping and research. “The government will pay particular attention to research and development of seeds,” he added.

The Prime Minister informed the audience that the inclusion of agriculture in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would also allow Pakistan to benefit from Chinese agricultural technology. He also mentioned the government loan program under the Kamyab Jawan program.

“Through the Kissan card, the government will provide direct subsidies to farmers with little land. Farmers will also be trained in modern agricultural trends and techniques, ”he said, assuring farmers that the government would do its best to know their problems and ensure their resolution.

He said the farmers got 1.1 trillion rupees for the wheat, sugarcane and rice crops which led to a bumper harvest and the farmers invested extra money to improve their yield. . He added that the government would strive to ensure prosperity for farmers who would then spend more money on the land and increase yields.

He regretted that around 30% of products like fruits and vegetables are wasted due to the lack of proper storage and transportation. Imran said an olive revolution is underway in Pakistan and the country will become an exporter of olives in the coming years.

Earlier, Food Security Minister Syed Fakhar Imam said that as a result of government policies, farmers have obtained six bumper crops. He added that seed technology was a major problem for Pakistan and also called for an overhaul of the curriculum for teaching and promoting agriculture or organic farming.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran chaired a meeting to review the development progress of the city of Ravi and the central business district being established in Lahore. The successful bidders of the Sapphire Bay project from the town of Ravi were also present at the meeting.

