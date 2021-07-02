What afflicts Power Discoms and why has Narendra Modi’s government started a new program for them

India has made great strides in power generation and coverage over the years, but what remains unchanged are the massive losses of power distribution companies, or discoms as they are commonly referred to. Legacy issues and the crippling adoption of technology upgrades have caused discom companies, most of which are run by state governments, to fail to generate profits despite the efforts of successive governments in the world. Center. With renewables, India is poised to take a leap into the future of power generation, which makes it even more crucial that disco issues are addressed first. The Center has now approved a Rs 3 lakh crore package to put the discoms on a more solid financial footing. Here’s what you need to know.

What package is authorized by the Union cabinet?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her February budget speech this year announced a new reform-based electricity distribution system linked to results. She said the program would provide support to nightclubs to build infrastructure but would be expanded on the basis of actions by companies to straighten their finances.

While the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) this week approved the program, it was reported that it has a five-year term and will provide funds to discoms for, among other things, the installation of 25 crore smart meters, 10,000 feeders, 4 lakh kilometers of low voltage overhead lines.

Reports indicate that to take advantage of this program, states will need to show that they have met certain preconditions, such as the publication of audited financial reports, the initial clearance of state government contributions and subsidies to discoms, and no creation of additional regulatory assets.

In addition, the Center said that three programs for the power sector – Integrated Power Development Scheme, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, or Saubhagya – will now be merged.

What are the Discoms suffering from?

In her speech on the budget, the Minister of Finance noted that during the previous six years, the electricity sector had known “a number of reforms and achievements”. These include the addition of 139 gigawatts of installed capacity, while 2.8 million new domestic connections have been put in place as well as the laying of another circuit of 1.41 lakh kilometers of transmission lines. . India is now the third in the world in terms of electricity production and consumption.

But the functioning of the discotheques remained a thorny problem. According to a study carried out last year by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), “State-owned power outages continue to hamper the

efficient functioning of the production and transport sectors ”, the latter two being the other components of the country’s electricity sector. The report states that in May 2020, dcoms had a debt of about $ 16 billion to the generators that they had not yet released.

There are several reasons for the rut in which dcoms seem to be stuck. First, there is the issue of low tariffs. PRS legislative research study in 2014, noted that “the supply of electricity at a price lower than the cost of supply, as well as the delay in tariff revisions have led to unrest in the face of enormous financial losses”.

Where are Discoms losing money?

But the key factor hampering the performance and profitability of nightclubs are AT&C losses, or aggregate technical and commercial losses. Technical losses represent energy wasted in transmission and distribution, with theft also playing a role, while commercial losses include the inability to earn revenue due to inefficient billing and collection and payment defaults.

Simply put, AT&C losses represent the percentage of power for which a nightclub has not received any payment. Although AT&C losses have declined, they still stand at nearly a fifth nationally. Compared to countries like UK and US, where AT&C losses are 6-7%.

In her budget speech, the Minister of Finance also referred to the monopolies held by nightclubs across the country and proposed that a competitive framework be created that would allow consumers to choose which nightclub they wish to purchase from. electricity.

The IEEFA study also noted the role of “unsustainable cross-subsidies, economically inefficient pricing processes, costly thermal power purchase agreements (PPAs), and a lack of technology development and development. ‘modern infrastructure’ as factors aggravating the losses.

In addition, during the lockdown, nightclubs suffered from the suspension of manufacturing and commercial activity.

How will the new diet help you? Where do states enter?

With AT&C losses being a priority area for all efforts to reduce discom losses, smart meters were presented as a key solution. According to Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL), which runs the National Smart Meter Program (SMNP) to replace conventional 25 crore meters with smart meters, the initiative helps improve billing efficiency and reduce AT&C losses. . The installation of just 11 lakh smart meters “has resulted in an increase in aggregate income of Rs 264 crore per year, according to a report by defense group Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).

The end of electricity monopolies is also seen as a crucial and necessary change to end losses and empower consumers. Experts say that “the delicacy of the electricity distribution sector to end existing monopolies … will encourage competition in the retail trade.” It can have the same far-reaching impact that the end of state monopolies had for the telecommunications sector.

But ending state monopolies is easier said than done. Electricity is a competing subject, which means state governments can define their own rules and mechanisms to administer the production, purchase, and sale of electricity. Indeed, the UDAY, or Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana that the Center had launched in 2015 with the aim of achieving “a financial recovery, an operational improvement,

reduction in electricity production costs ”, and so on. is a voluntary program and state governments can choose not to join. However, all states and Union territories except Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha are part of the program.

Experts say that while some states have private electricity distributors, state governments may be reluctant to shift distribution to private players.

