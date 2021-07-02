Women dominating TV screens more incisive than male participants





ISLAMABAD: Almost two dozen female politicians rule the TV screens on animated news broadcasts every day, defending their parties, leaders and policies more aggressively than their male counterparts.

Even when their party leaders say or do something strange or extravagant, they see it as their duty to justify it and prevent their rivals from scoring points against their leaders. Some of these elected lawmakers are novices in parliament. As they get their first taste of the alluring side of public life, which has increased their visibility, they show exaggerated belligerence.

They try to make everyone believe that they quickly learned the art of representing their parties in legislative and public forums better than others. The three main political forces, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) which mainly control the narrative specifically in electronic media – have appointed some women politicians to participate in television programs to speak on their behalf.

Party think tanks duly brief them on a daily basis on what to say, what to ignore, how to deflect the ongoing discussion from certain issues, how to distract the public from burning issues, and how to put pressure on their opponents and others. humiliate as well as their cause. . They’ve learned all the spin-doctoring schemes.

It is important to note that the performances of these women legislators are much better on television screens than in legislative assemblies, perhaps because they do not have enough time to speak in national and provincial assemblies. . Even otherwise, a larger audience is available to them to listen to their pearls of wisdom on TV shows. Coming from national and provincial assemblies dominated by men, women legislators have imposed themselves more on television screens than in parliamentary debates. Some of them are extremely biting and acerbic.

Almost every day, women who face their rivals more confidently are rewarded by their party leaders. The more they embarrass their opponents, the more they are praised. Those who are not doing well or who make unsupervised remarks that go against party policy are asked not to participate in televised discussions for a period of time.

Among these speakers are Maryam Aurangzaib, Zartaj Gul, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Shazia Marri, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Andleeb Abbas, Shaista Pervaiz, Maiza Hameed, Aliya Hamza Malik, Kanwal Shauzab, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Naz Baloch, Palwasha Khan, Hina Pervez Butt and Rubina Khalid. The unelected Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Azma Bukhari, member of the Punjab Assembly, also shine with their presence in this formation and excel at ridiculing and attacking their opponents without mercy.

At the same time, women legislators, rarely seen on TV screens, are Romina Khurshid Alam, Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Shamsunnisa, Dr Shireen Mazari, Shahida Rehmani, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha and Zobeda Jalal. The rest of the women parliamentarians are barely seen in television programs.

Liberally corrupt henchmen should not dare to be the leaders and representatives of Pakistani women. The Liberal Brigade has repeatedly tried to distort Prime Minister Imran Khan’s extensive efforts to project a positive and progressive image of Pakistan, said Zartaj Gul, flanked by her PTI colleagues Maleeka Ali Bukhari and Kanwal Shauzab, while presenting a clarification to the opposition parties. and social media outrage over the recent prime ministers interview on HBO. They denied allegations by critics that the prime minister tainted the image of victims of sexual violence. Imran Khan is the true symbol of the empowerment of women since for the first time five women parliamentarians were appointed members of the cabinet. In addition, 12 parliamentary secretaries are women, explained Ms. Gul.

She said that women like her were proud to be Pakistani, observing that their religion and culture gave them respect. She said that they believe in the rights of women who are enrolled in the teaching of Islam. Islam gives me freedom and freedom and I am proud to have it.

On the other hand, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja of the PML-N said that the misogynistic and chauvinistic state of mind of the prime ministers has given rapists and stalkers a justification for their actions, which is shameful and utterly shameful. disgusting. She said holding the dress of women guilty and responsible for their rape is to encourage and exonerate rapists.

Ms Khawaja asked what kind of attractive dresses the women and girls who were raped and killed, such as Zainab, Asma and several other underage girls, including paralyzed and hospitalized women and girls in school uniforms, wore when they were were subjected to brutality. We have tried to fight the rotten state of mind that the Prime Minister has promoted internationally.

