Politics
Amid Istanbul pride, Turkey increases pressure on journalists
In two separate incidents this week, journalists faced repression in Turkey, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
The accusations stem from an article he wrote in 2016 in which he criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then President Ahmet Davutoglu for the death of a Kurdish journalist during the siege of the Turkish army against Kurdish militants in the city of Cizre.
Bolton is far from the only Turkish journalist to be imprisoned. Since the failed 2016 coup attempt that rocked the country, some 200 journalists have been arrested, according to a report released in January on press freedom in the country by Reporters Without Borders (RSF.)
In a second incident this week, Blent Kl, a photographer working for Agence France Presse, was beaten up by the police while covering the Istanbul Pride Parade on Saturday.
Officers hit Kl in the face with his camera and threw her to the ground, breaking her, then pinned him to the ground while kneeling on his neck and back, CPJ said in A declaration.
Kl later called the incident an assassination attempt in a tweet. CPJ calls for a full investigation into his attack.
In recent years, the Istanbul Pride Parade has been one of the biggest celebrations of LGBTQ + identity in the Muslim world. However, organizing the festival in an increasingly repressive Turkey was no small task.
While in 2014 Istanbul Pride drew up to 100,000 people and went off without a hitch, in 2016 the event was banned by Turkish authorities. Since then, although thousands of people continue to attend the event, they have faced water cannons, rubber bullets and other forms of repression.
Istanbul police maintain that Kl was wrongly detained among protesters they were trying to dissuade.
It was determined that Blent Kl, a member of the press, was among those arrested along with the group that resisted while preventing the illegal protest, according to a police statement. He was released after taking his statement after stating that he was a member of the press and that he filed a complaint against the personnel concerned during the proceedings before the Beyolu District Police Department.
Turkish government press accreditation gives journalists some legitimacy and at least some protection when covering protests and protests. If Kl hadn’t had a press card, he might not have been released from custody so quickly.
However, according to Reporters Without Borders, the Turkish Presidency’s Communication Directorate (CIB) is in charge of granting and renewing press cards, and it is increasingly difficult for critics of the Erdogan government to obtain support. such cards.
Pro-government journalists have no trouble obtaining CIB press cards, even those guilty of hate speech, disinformation or stalking human rights defenders. But in recent years, top critical journalists have had their CIB press cards withdrawn or their renewal requests went unanswered, RSF said in a statement Tuesday.
The media rights group is now calling on the Turkish government to establish an impartial commission to handle press accreditation.
“As it seems far-fetched to expect a presidential office to handle the allocation of press cards impartially, we call on the government to re-establish an autonomous journalistic entity in order to end the biased practices that penalize critical journalists “said Erol nderoglu, RSF representative in Turkey.
Sources
2/ https://www.occrp.org/en/daily/14740-amidst-istanbul-pride-turkey-ups-pressure-on-journalists
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]