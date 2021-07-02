Amid Istanbul pride, Turkey increases pressure on journalists

In two separate incidents this week, journalists faced repression in Turkey, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

In the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkish authorities sentenced Hakki Bolton, a Turkish journalist and press freedom advocate, to two years in prison for allegedly insulting the president and prime minister, he said. said CPJ in A declaration.

The accusations stem from an article he wrote in 2016 in which he criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then President Ahmet Davutoglu for the death of a Kurdish journalist during the siege of the Turkish army against Kurdish militants in the city of Cizre.

Bolton is far from the only Turkish journalist to be imprisoned. Since the failed 2016 coup attempt that rocked the country, some 200 journalists have been arrested, according to a report released in January on press freedom in the country by Reporters Without Borders (RSF.)

In a second incident this week, Blent Kl, a photographer working for Agence France Presse, was beaten up by the police while covering the Istanbul Pride Parade on Saturday.

Officers hit Kl in the face with his camera and threw her to the ground, breaking her, then pinned him to the ground while kneeling on his neck and back, CPJ said in A declaration.

Kl later called the incident an assassination attempt in a tweet. CPJ calls for a full investigation into his attack.

In recent years, the Istanbul Pride Parade has been one of the biggest celebrations of LGBTQ + identity in the Muslim world. However, organizing the festival in an increasingly repressive Turkey was no small task.

While in 2014 Istanbul Pride drew up to 100,000 people and went off without a hitch, in 2016 the event was banned by Turkish authorities. Since then, although thousands of people continue to attend the event, they have faced water cannons, rubber bullets and other forms of repression.

Istanbul police maintain that Kl was wrongly detained among protesters they were trying to dissuade.

It was determined that Blent Kl, a member of the press, was among those arrested along with the group that resisted while preventing the illegal protest, according to a police statement. He was released after taking his statement after stating that he was a member of the press and that he filed a complaint against the personnel concerned during the proceedings before the Beyolu District Police Department.

Turkish government press accreditation gives journalists some legitimacy and at least some protection when covering protests and protests. If Kl hadn’t had a press card, he might not have been released from custody so quickly.

However, according to Reporters Without Borders, the Turkish Presidency’s Communication Directorate (CIB) is in charge of granting and renewing press cards, and it is increasingly difficult for critics of the Erdogan government to obtain support. such cards.

Pro-government journalists have no trouble obtaining CIB press cards, even those guilty of hate speech, disinformation or stalking human rights defenders. But in recent years, top critical journalists have had their CIB press cards withdrawn or their renewal requests went unanswered, RSF said in a statement Tuesday.

The media rights group is now calling on the Turkish government to establish an impartial commission to handle press accreditation.

“As it seems far-fetched to expect a presidential office to handle the allocation of press cards impartially, we call on the government to re-establish an autonomous journalistic entity in order to end the biased practices that penalize critical journalists “said Erol nderoglu, RSF representative in Turkey.