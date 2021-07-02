Politics
President Joko Widodo does not understand the anxiety of Indonesian students
FAJARPENDIDIKAN.co.id- Paying attention to criticisms among students of the leadership (style) of President Joko Widodo, especially those conveyed by the University of Indonesia Student Executive Council (BEM UI) and previously by the Gajah University Student Alliance Mada (UGM) which is now a widely debated community, particularly in cyberspace social services (media), and President Widodo’s response to campus criticism, WE (Coalition for Action to Save Indonesia) expressed attitudes and following opinions:
About student review
The substance of the critical views of BEM UI and the UGM Student Alliance, which has subsequently been well received in a number of campuses, is in fact an expression of the views that have developed in society, which are packaged and intellectually treated typical of campus intellectuals.
On closer inspection, the digital posters posted on social networks by the students contain elements of artistic creativity (graphics) with a choice of words that are not vulgar but satirical (The King of Lip Service and the General Champion of the Concours d ‘Incongruity with Reality) and it is a tradition to criticize intellectuals around the world.
In fact, the view that is developing in society towards the confusion and uncertainty of government policies and statements, both from the president and cabinet members, because they are attached to digital recordings, is much more vulgar and tends to be insulting.
To the attitude of people like that, assuming government is not one with actions / actions, that’s not excessive. Because this is also felt by the international community, as evidenced by the publication of a 192-page book entitled Man of Contradictions: Joko Widodo and the struggle to remake Indonesia by Ben Bland, director of the Southeast Asia program, Lowy Institute , Australia, early September 2020.
The President’s Response to Student Criticism
Moreover, looking at President Widodo’s response to student criticism which was forwarded to the Presidential Palace and posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel and quoted by a number of media outlets, in our opinion, in our opinion, it does not touch not at all the bottom.
The president failed to understand what worried the general public and students, thus giving rise to the satirical review of The King of Lip Service which is currently a trending topic.
As quoted by the mass media. President Joko Widodo (only) said: “Yes, I think it’s a form of student expression and it’s a democratic country. So this review agrees!
In fact, what we are waiting for is the Chairman’s response and / or explanation as to why statements made may be different from reality or one statement contradicts the following statement.
For example, during protests against the omnibus law, the president, quoted by media, said: If you are not satisfied with the omnibus law, please take it to the Constitutional Court (MK).
However, some time later, the media reported the president’s statement asking the court to dismiss all claims regarding the job creation law.
The last statement and there is a common thread with the satirical student criticism linked to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) which became a national issue when the National Insight Test (TWK) was held.
It was widely reported in the media that the president said the TWK results could not immediately be used as a basis for firing employees who failed the test. But the reality is different from his statement.
Regarding the critical attitude of students, the President also said: “Universities do not need to prevent students from speaking out. But we do not know how the rectorate will take the students who convey the criticism. Will it be the same as what happened at the KPK, where the president’s statement is different from what happened on the ground?
Conclusion
So that the question of satirical student criticism does not cause unnecessary political agitation, considering that this nation is struck by two major crises which are dangerous, namely the health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has mutated and is becoming of increasingly deadly, and the economic crisis that has undermined the purchasing power of the community, WE call on President Joko Widodo to immediately respond to student criticism that has also become the public concern over uncertainty in almost all government policies.
This is because not all confusions need to be explained, as there will be a lot of them if they are listed. Like about 50 million masks, money outside of which 11 trillion rupees, 10 million jobs, cheap electricity, the end of the external debt, etc.
The president can choose what he thinks is the most important to explain to the public. For example, what is really going on in the governance of public enterprises, economic governance, external debt management and what will the government actually do in the face of the increasingly brutal Covid-19 pandemic, because people feel they have to face it on their own. . (Ceknricek)
