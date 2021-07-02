Boris Johnson turned Britain into a soap opera

The Prime Minister understands the importance of storytelling and has turned government into a soap opera … how long can his main character last?

The great British soap opera, addictive mixture of banal, juicy and catastrophic, is in decline. The public forCoronation Street, ITVs, a 61-year-old soap opera set in the fictional north town of Salford, has fallen 19% in the past four years. During the same period, audience figures forEastenders, the BBC’s mid-1980s rival located in London’s Albert Square, fell almost 40%.Brookside,Channel 4’s most daring competitor Liverpudlian, has already been to the Big Story Farm in Heaven.

The remaining soap operas still have their loyal viewers, of course. But the days when a Christmas Day episode of Eastenders could muster over 30 million viewers (the one in which Dirty Den served his wife Angie with divorce papers) is long gone. Audience attention has been fractured and captured elsewhere: younger audiences seem more resistant to the lure of soap operas, and their role as community entertainment has been hit hard by the advent of multi-channel, on-demand viewing, and dubbing. box.

Yet the singular art of soap operas was their ability to create not only drama, but long-drawn-out drama: the skillful continuation of tension, the intermittent delivery of the crisis, and the weaving of local gossip crackling with budding flirtation. , a new hairstyle with the painfully important things in life: infidelity, cancer, rape, divorce and death.

While the delivery of this type of TV drama has been disrupted by technological changes, our appetite for it remains. While the hold of soap operas on television is declining, its raw materials have migrated elsewhere: to politics. We now have a new British soap opera, but it’s not just limited to TV. It is streamed in the news and radio, on Twitter and other websites, as well as in newspapers and magazines. It takes place in Westminster and is called Boris.

Perhaps more than any Prime Minister in living memory, Boris Johnson has managed to deliver a steady regimen of drama to the British public. He has achieved a larger-than-life status in the public eye, as like Madonna, Cher or Prince he is instantly recognizable by his first name (his opponents try to fight this status, unnecessarily, on Twitter with pleas from Stop l ‘calling Boris!).

Historically, British politicians have sought to take it serious, avoiding potential embarrassment. But with what turned out to be a sharp political instinct, Johnson instead seized the popular power of comedy and self-caricature. He’s as brand conscious as any influencer, purposefully tousling his hair before a press appearance (one viewer heard him say Showtime too!). . Suddenly, his image is spreading everywhere.

Next is his screenplay, and it’s rarely boring. Indeed, it comes straight out of the soap book, with cliffhanger endings and transparent passages from the personal to the political and back again.





Imagine it on a storyboard: in June 2019, Boris argues with his girlfriend, and neighbors call the police. At the end of July, he was the leader of the Conservative Party, winning an exceptional electoral victory in December.

After weeks of speculation that keeps the nation in suspense, he passes a Brexit deal on Christmas Eve! In February, he finalizes his divorce and shortly after announces a baby on the way with his new fiancé.

At the beginning of March 2020, a brand new disease, Covid-19, paralyzes the world China and Italy are in crisis but a cheerful Boris still shakes everyone’s hand. Covid-19 cases explode in the UK, the country is stranded and Boris himself is rushed to hospital with the disease and nearly dies. A few weeks later, his son Wilfred was born. For a year the UK hokey-cokeyed in and out of lockdowns, never really knowing when until the very last minute.

In March of this year, there is a blast from the past as a talkative American ex-mistress Jennifer Arcuri appears with spooky dating stories with then-married Boris during the London Olympics. In April, it’s war! His former close associate Dominic Cummings launches an attack on Boriss’s management that culminates in a full assault during testimony in the Commons in May. Soon after, political acrimony is drowned out by marriage bells as Boris and his fiancee Carrie tie the knot in a secret ceremony, making her the third Mrs Johnson. Next comes a ding-dong with Macron in the EU’s sausage war over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Now check the notes.

Johnson is keenly aware of the power of history: he recently told aAtlanticmagazine reporter, Tom McTague, People Live By Story. Human beings are creatures of the imagination. This is partly true, but their reality depends on policies, which lead to either tangible results, a reliable job, a living wage, affordable housing, an NHS operation within a bearable time frame or the painful absence of these things.

Johnson is quick-witted but would be impatient with the details of the policy. Caught in the dramatic whirlwind of the pandemic, bolstered by the successful deployment of the vaccine, it has yet to be coldly assessed on the ordinary results that ultimately apply to most political careers. The day when the bubbles burst will certainly come. For now, however, it’s still Boriss soap. The rest of us live there.

