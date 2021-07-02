Vaccination is mandatory, these are the rules of travel to the Emergency Department PPKMKM





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– Interior Minister of General Police (Retired) Muhammad Tito Karnavian released Interior Minister’s Instruction Number 15 of 2021 regarding the application of restrictions on emergency community activities for the disease in Corona virus 2019 in Java and Bali regions. The regulation, which was signed on Friday (2/7/2021), follows the directive from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the emergency PPKM which will take effect on July 3, 2021. Through Inmendagri issue 15/2021, Tito gave special instructions to Governors and Regents / Mayors in areas meeting Level 4 and Level 3 criteria, from DKI Jakarta to Bali. For the implementation of the activities of national travelers, there are several provisions during the Emergency PPKM. Domestic travelers who use private cars, motorcycles and long-distance public transport such as planes, buses, boats and trains must present a vaccination card for at least the first dose of vaccination. For travelers using airplanes, they must show the PCR no later than 2×24 hours, while Antigen is no later than 1×24 hours for passenger cars, motorcycles, buses, trains and boats. “The provisions referred to only apply to arrivals and departures from and to Java and Bali and do not apply to transport in the built-up area, for example for the Jabodetabek area”, indicates the regulation cited by CNBC Indonesia, Friday (2/7/2021). Then for the drivers of logistics vehicles and other transport of goods are excluded from the provisions to have a vaccination card. To reduce the transmission rate, the government has also implemented the emergency PPKM which will take effect from July 3 to July 20, 2021 for the regions of Java and Bali. President Joko Widodo stressed that the decision was taken after receiving comments from ministers and health experts regarding the development of Covid-19. “I have decided to impose an emergency PPKM from July 3 to 20, 2021 specifically in Java and Bali,” Jokowi said, Thursday (1/7/2021). He said that the cases of Covid-19 over the past few days have grown very rapidly, alongside the emergence of various new variants which have become a serious problem in many countries. The coverage of this PPKM emergency zone is 48 regencies / cities with pandemic situation assessment at level 4 and 74 regencies / cities with pandemic situation assessment at level 3 in Java and Bali. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (rah / rah)



