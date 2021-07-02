India’s COVID-19 rate remains manageable compared to other countries: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on the novel coronavirus came at a time when the country was witnessing a drop in daily cases.

India is currently reeling from the fierce second wave of coronavirus that swept the country earlier this year, leaving lakhs infected with the deadly Delta variant. After a sharp increase in the daily number of infection cases, the country was finally witnessing a drop in COVID-19 rates. However, it was last month that the World Health Organization issued a warning against the spread of another newly attenuated variant of COVID-19 that was first found in India’s Delta Plus. This new strain of COVID-19 is said to be another highly transmissible variant of the novel coronavirus that could eventually become a dominant strain around the world in the months to come.

“India’s COVID-19 rate remains manageable”

Speaking about the current state of the fight against the coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is still in a position to control the spread of the coronavirus and reduce its effects. “Despite the limitations of ‘long neglected medical infrastructure’ and ‘population pressure’, the rate of lakh infection and death of the population in India is still ‘manageable’ compared to even developed countries.” , said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the frontline people who have contributed immensely in the fight against the delay virus infection, Prime Minister Modi said: “The loss of life is always painful, but many lives have also been saved and the credit goes to physicians, healthcare workers and hard-working healthcare workers. frontline workers. ”Modi’s remarks came at a time when the second wave of Covid appears to be loosening its grip with 48,786 new cases and 1,005 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. On May 7, 4,14,188 new Covid cases were recorded in one day, the highest on record.

What is the government doing to deal with the deteriorating situation?

He also highlighted the government’s emphasis on strengthening health care, saying that “about Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated for health care during the” first wave “and this year the budget of the health sector has been doubled to over Rs 2 lakh crore ”. “As much as Rs 50,000 crore has been allocated for the credit guarantee program to develop health infrastructure in underserved area. New AIIMS, medical schools are being established. Work has been started on 15 AIIMS against a total of six AIIMS that existed in 2014. “The number of medical schools has increased by one and a half times. Undergraduate medical places have increased by one and a half times and PG places have increased by 80 %”, did he declare.

Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to physician safety and mentioned that strict laws have been passed to prevent violence against physicians. “At the same time, a free insurance plan has been put in place for the Covidwarriors. “

What can ordinary people do to stop the spread of COVID-19?

The Prime Minister called on doctors to continue inspiring people to get vaccinated and behave appropriately in Covid, and praised the medical fraternity for bringing yoga to the fore. He praised doctors for dedicating their time to evidence-based studies on the benefits of yoga for dealing with post-Covid complications and asked if the Indian Medical Association can resume the evidence-based studies of yoga in mission mode. He also suggested that studies on yoga could be published in international journals.

Stressing the importance of documenting the experiences by doctors, the Prime Minister further said that patients’ symptoms and the treatment plan should be documented in great detail along with the experiences. “This can be viewed as a research study where the effects of various drugs and treatments are noted.” Noting that the large number of patients served by Indian doctors puts them at the top of the world, he said: “Now is the time when the world takes notice and benefits from these scientific studies. A covid pandemic can be a good one. starting point for that. “

The prime minister also asked if doctors can further study how vaccines and early diagnosis help. “There is no documentation available on the pandemic of the last century, but now we have the technology and our documentation of how we faced Covid will help humanity,” he said.

(With IANS entries)