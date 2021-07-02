Fawad reveals why Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend military briefing?





PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed on Friday the reason for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s absence at the national security briefing organized by the military leadership in Parliament.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan earlier today, the Information Minister said: “The prime minister was due to attend the meeting on national security, but opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had informed the president of the NA that if the Prime Minister came to the briefing, he would attend, “

The day before, the closed-door meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held in the National Assembly and lasted more than eight hours.

Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, Director General of Interservice Intelligence (ISI) briefed parliamentarians for more than two hours with a focus on Afghanistan and the regional security scenario.

The meeting co-chaired by Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser brought together 29 members of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and 16 other parliamentarians, including federal ministers and parliamentary leaders.

Army Chief of Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousuf and the four chief ministers also attended the meeting.

Echoing the talking points from the day before, Fawad said the government hopes and prays for a peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan.

“We are pushing for negotiations in Afghanistan,” he said.

“There are three million Afghan nationals in Pakistan if another three million are pushed inside it will put a lot of pressure on our economy,” he said.

“It won’t be that easy for the Taliban to take power,” Chaudhry said of the prospects for peace in the war-torn neighbor. “We want the Afghan Taliban and the Ghani government to negotiate [a way out]. ”

“We are only worried when India uses Afghan territories against us,” he added. “[PendingwewillcontinuetotryandmediatebetweentheAfghanTalibanandtheGhanigovernment”[Enattendantnouscontinueronsd’essayerdeservirdemédiateurentrelestalibansafghansetlegouvernementdeGhani[MeanwhilewewillcontinuetotryandmediatebetweentheAfghanTalibanandtheGhanigovernment”

