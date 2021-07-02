Politics
Xi Jinping vows to crush attempts to thwart “full reunification” with Taiwan, China news
Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to crush any attempt that stands in the way of the mainland’s full reunification with Taiwan.
In a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party in Beijing on Thursday, he said resolving the Taiwan question and achieving the full reunification of China is a historic mission and an unwavering commitment of the party.
It is also an aspiration shared by all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, Xi said.
Beijing considers the democratic island of Taiwan as its territory and has not renounced the use of force to bring it under continental control. But Xi also called Thursday for a peaceful reunification based on the one-China principle and the 1992 consensus, an understanding that there is only one China but that each side has its own interpretation of the meaning.
Xi called on all Chinese people, including compatriots across the Taiwan Strait, to unite and take resolute action to completely defeat any attempt at Taiwan independence and work together to create a future. radiant for national renewal.
No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said, earning public applause.
The Taiwan Mainland Council responded by saying that there was no way for the island to agree to unification across the strait under the totalitarian regime of the Communist Party.
Relations between the two shores should be based on mutual respect and conciliatory understanding. Taiwan’s 23 million people have long rejected the [partys] the unilateral adoption of the one-China principle and the 1992 consensus, he said, adding that Taiwan will do its best to safeguard its sovereignty and freedom.
He called on Beijing to respect public opinion in Taiwan and to stop its military intimidation against the island. Beijing has stepped up pressure on Taiwan in recent years, including organizing military exercises nearby. It is only by taking note of our initiatives for peace, parity, democracy and dialogue that the two parties will be able to have friendly interactions and sustainable development, he said.
Analysts said that even if Xis ‘comments reiterated the parties’ position, his call for a peaceful process could have been aimed at increasing nationalist pressure on the continent for military action.
He reiterated his warning that no one should underestimate the mainland’s determination to crush any attempt at Taiwan independence and achieve the unification of the two sides, but it should be noted that he reiterated the cross-strait union. by peaceful means, said Stephen Tan, president of the Cross-Strait Policy Association, a think tank in Taipei. This peaceful way seems to be a response to the growing voices [in Beijing] calling for military reunification over the past year.
Wang Kung-yi, director of the Taiwan International Strategic Study Society, another think tank, said Xis’ vow to uphold China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was a warning to Washington which moved closer to Taipei, angering Beijing for not intervening.
He also noted the absence of any reference to the use of a one-country and two-system model for cross-strait unification. This could be a dangerous signal for President Tsai Ing-wen’s government, as it could mean that Xi is now considering a model of a country, a system, Wang said.
Xi proposed in 2019 a one-country, two-system framework based on the Hong Kong and Macao models for cross-strait unification. But the proposal was rejected by Tsai, of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, who said it would mean the island would end up losing its freedom and democracy, like Hong Kong.
Zhu Songling, a professor at the Taiwan Studies Institute at Peking Union University, said Xi had sent a very clear warning to the world that China would never compromise on the Taiwan issue.
Xis’ speech was also aimed at reflecting consistency and continuity, according to Ji Ye, an expert in cross-strait relations at Xiamen University. It was also a statement and a promise of what the party will do over the next 100 years, he said. Applause [after Xi talked about defending national sovereignty] truly reflects the dominant opinion on the continent and their desire and expectation of reunification.
This article first appeared in South China Morning Post.
