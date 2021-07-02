PM Imran Khan on the WTC final | 5 million against 1.3 billion: Pak PM Imran Khan makes rhetorical argument on WTC India v New Zealand final





Prime Minister Imran Khan on New Zealand’s final WTC victory over India. Pictures | BCCI / AP | Photo credit: Twitter

Highlights India lost WTC final to New Zealand by 8 wickets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted to New Zealand’s final triumph over India in discussion Kiwis have ended their two-decade shortage of the ICC trophy with a victory in the WTC final

New Zealand stunned the cricket fraternity with an 8-wicket victory over India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. While many pundits and former cricketers backed India led by Virat Kohli to end their 8-year drought for the ICC Trophy at the inaugural WTC, the Black Caps had other ideas when they arrived. in the lead on the day of the reserve.

When asked to beat, India was 146-3 on day two, but gave up momentum to regroup for 217 overall. In response, Kiwis managed 249 and a practical 32-point lead, which turned out to be the turning point of the game. Kohli & Co. once again fell like nine pins to clear for 170 to give a paltry goal of 139 races, which Williamson & Co. hit in the final hour of the contest with 8 wickets in hand.

The Black Caps last won an ICC event at the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy. Since then they have always managed to exceed their weight and have also been finalists in the last two ODI World Cups. However, the trophy escaped them. Leaving their disappointment behind, the New Zealanders came out dominant against a rusty Indian formation, winning the first World Trials title.

Pakistan’s prime minister and their only World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan also followed the WTC’s inaugural final and reacted to the Kiwis’ victory in a recent political discussion. Speaking to Chinese reporters as Beijing marks the centenary of the ruling Communist Party, Khan said Thursday July 1: “A small country like New Zealand with 5 million people has just won the World Testing Championship. against India, which has 1.3 billion inhabitants. It’s because they have a very good system to breed talent and polish that talent. “

After another lost opportunity at an ICC event, since their last major tournament win in 2013, India led by Kohli will now face England in a five-game test series in the UK from August. to September.

