British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes German Angela Merkel for trip to Britain with swan song

July 1, 2021

London (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office on Friday during her visit to the UK. This is the first time that a foreign leader has done so in nearly 25 years.

Merkel’s visit is seen as an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic relations with London’s second sovereign trading partner after years of debate over Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Johnson welcomes Merkel to her Checkers Country residence, where pandemic travel arrangements are discussed.

Merkel has promoted or tightened EU-wide restrictions on travelers from the UK, which are proliferating in the case of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The Johnson secretariat said Merkel would be the first foreign leader to address the British Cabinet since US President Bill Clinton addressed in 1997 at the invitation of then Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Ahead of her visit, Johnson praised Merkel’s impact on bilateral relations during her tenure, due to her resignation following the September 26 election.

“During Merkel’s 16-year tenure, relations between Britain and Germany have resumed and rejuvenated for a new era,” he said in a statement.

Germany is imposing a 14-day quarantine period on UK travelers. The debate over travel arrangements also spilled over into whether London should remain the venue for the last three European Football Championships.

The two leaders are expected to agree on a number of initiatives, from the annual joint British and German cabinet meeting to cultural and youth exchange programs.

(Report by William James; edited by William Schomberg)