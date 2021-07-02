Chinese liquor stocks suffer hangover after Communist Party centenary





Chinese stocks had their worst day in three months following the ruling Communist Party’s centennial celebrations as investors dumped shares in local liquor and beer makers. The CSI 300 index of stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2.8%, its biggest one-day drop since March Friday, as expectations that Beijing would prevent falls before the anniversary gave way to economic outlook from the country. The sale came just after the centennial celebration of the founding of the CCP on Thursday, in which 70,000 people gathered in central Beijing to participate in a carefully choreographed ceremony in which President Xi Jinping greeted them. achievements of his party from the door podium. of Heavenly Peace at the entrance to the Forbidden City. Chinese stocks had been calm before the centenary, which traders blamed on expectations that authorities would support the market until the end of the festivities. Among the biggest falls on Friday was Kweichow Moutai, the world’s largest alcohol producer whose spirits are a mainstay of official celebrations in China, which fell 4.4%. Tsingtao Brewery, maker of a popular beer brand, fell 5.5%. CICC, a state-backed Chinese investment bank, fell 6.2%. “The fireworks display is over,” said Louis Tse, managing director of Hong Kong-based brokerage firm Wealthy Securities. Now that the celebrations were over, he added, the attention of traders had turned to potential headwinds for the global economy. “For the second half of the year, we know that inflation is fast approaching and that a rise in interest rates [by the US central bank] after that, ”Tse added. “People are taking a profit now and I’m not surprised. “ advised Andy Maynard, a trader at China Renaissance Investment Bank in Hong Kong, a Chinese brokerage firm, said little to suggest Beijing stepped in to support stock markets in the run-up to the centenary, but added that investors expected more favorable rhetoric from Xi’s opening speech. The speech made little mention of measures to support the economy or markets and instead focused on the party’s role in promoting “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”. Xi warned that attacks on China’s sovereignty would face “a great wall of steel.” “The disappointment was that there was no concrete narrative around the economy and the markets,” Maynard said. Elsewhere on Friday, the tech-focused Shenzhen ChiNext fell 3.5%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.3% while the larger Hang Seng index stumbled nearly 2%. Foreign investors also piled on Chinese stocks on Friday, with those trading through Hong Kong’s market links to Shanghai and Shenzhen selling 8.6 billion Rmb net ($ 1.3 billion).

