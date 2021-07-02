Change law to ban animal sacrifices, Peta India appeals to Prime Minister Modi ahead of Eid al-Adha





Before Eid al-Adha, animal rights organization Peta India wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling on him to intervene in the issue of animal sacrifices during festivals and to be amended by the following the law authorizing this practice. In its letter, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, called for the removal of section 28 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act 1960, which allows any animal to to be killed in the manner required by any religion. The central government is currently in the process of amending the law. In April, Peta India submitted its recommendations to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which included a recommendation to ban animal sacrifices. “The exemption granted for animal sacrifices defeats the very purpose of the PCA Act, as it causes unnecessary pain and suffering to animals and is now obsolete in a modern society,” said the animal rights organization. He also demanded that in the age of science and technology, animal sacrifice be treated as punishable cruelty. Peta India also sent letters to the police chiefs of all the governments of the states and territories of the Union, urging them to take precautionary measures to end the illegal practices of transporting and killing animals before the ‘Eid al-Adha. “Even though the PCA law grants an exemption for animal sacrifices, such practices often contradict the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act, which protects native wildlife from hunting and capture,” said Peta India CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate. “Gujarat, Kerala, Puducherry and Rajasthan already have laws prohibiting the religious sacrifice of any animal in a temple or its enclosure,” Peta India said in her letter. “Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana prohibits the killing of any animal in any place of public religious worship or worship or its enclosure or in any congregation or procession linked to religious worship on a public highway, ”he added. Peta India’s call comes before Eid ul-Adha which will be celebrated on July 20 and 21.

