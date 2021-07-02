Sonam Kapoor celebrates 11 years of I Hate Luv Storys with movie poster





Sonam Kapoor celebrated 11 years of his 2011 film, I Hate Luv Storys. The actress shared a poster of the film on social media.

Sonam Kapoor marked the 11th anniversary of I Hate Luv Storys on social media.

As Sonam Kapoor’s romantic comedy film I Hate Luv Storys turned 11 on Friday July 2, she marked the day by sharing a post on social media. I Hate Luv Storys was Sonam’s third film released in 2010. The actress played the main character Simran, opposite Imran Khan, who played Jay.

SONAM KAPOOR CELEBRATES 11TH ANNIVERSARY OF I HATE LUV STORYS

Sonam Kapoor, who turned 36 last month on June 9, has come a long way since some of his early films, including I Hate Luv Storys. The actress celebrated the 11th anniversary of the romantic comedy on Friday by sharing the movie poster on her Instagram story. With the poster, she dropped heart emojis.

The official Dharma Productions page also celebrated the film’s 11th anniversary. With a video edit, they wrote: “Finally and finally, ‘luv’ catches up with you! # 11YearsOfIHateLuvStorys #IHateLuvStorys @karanjohar @ apoorva1972 @imrankhan @sonamkapoor @punitdmalhotra #IHLS (sic).”

ABOUT I HATE LUV STORIES

I Hate Luv Storys is about Simran, who loves Bollywood romances. Besides her awesome job and perfect fiancé Raj (Sameer Dattani), she falls in love with Jay, who hates romance.

I Hate Luv Storys was written and directed by Punit Malhotra. It was produced by Dharma Productions of Karan Johar and Ronnie Screwvala. The film was a box office success. Although I Hate Luv Storys was made with a budget of Rs 30 crore, it cost over Rs 82 crore.

CAREER OF SONAM KAPOORS

On the work side, we will soon see Sonam Kapoor in Blind. It is the Hindi remake of a Korean film of the same name. Directed by Shome Makhija, the crime thriller also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

