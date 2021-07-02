Jokowi’s policy of partial tightening of Java and Bali, how to effectively reduce cases of COVID-19?

Lots of experts has warned the government in advance of a potential explosion of cases if government policies related to the pandemic are more inclined to prioritize the economy over health.

This is now what has happened and prompted President Joko Widodo to decide to tighten restrictions on the movement of people July 3 to 20 at Java and Bali Pulauto prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Less than a month and a half after the long Eid al-Fitr vacation in mid-May, daily COVID-19 cases in Indonesia have dropped from around 2,600 cases on May 14 to nearly 25 thousand on July 1. During the same period, the death rate also fell from around 100 cases to 500 cases per day.

We interviewed public policy researchers, epidemiologists, and family physicians about the new policy.

This policy will be effective if public participation is high

Andree Surianta, Australian National University Public Policy Researcher

The government’s decision to toughen the ban on mobility is the right thing because the higher the mobility of people, the faster the virus will spread. The countries that have been most successful in stopping transmission, such as Australia and New Zealand, is known to have a strict mobility restriction policy whenever a new cluster is identified.

The question here is whether the emergency PPKM will really reduce the mobility of people? Seen in detail, it appears that the effect is uneven.

For example, for office activities. The emergency PPKM only seems to extend the arrangements that were previously for Red zone just to the orange area while tightening the green area. So the orange and green areas are tightened, but the red areas are the same. This may be able to prevent the non-red areas from advancing, but it is not yet clear how the strategy will degrade the red areas.

Ultimately, educating the public to limit its activities is likely to help the effectiveness of PPKM policies.

In fact, the lack of vigilance was at the root of the failure of the previous PPKM. Many misunderstand that vaccines replace masks, wash your hands and keep your distance. No matter how fierce the variant is, if the virus doesn’t get into our airways, it can’t infect.

Vaccines are important for reducing the severity, but only physical intervention can block the virus. The government must step up education campaigns to make sure people really understand the behavior change, with strict health protocols, to face new life in the midst of a pandemic.

We need a consistent restriction policy

Iqbal Elyazar, Peneliti Eijkman-Oxford Clinical Research Unit (EOCRU)

Government instructions regarding restrictions on community activities are not new.

Since the start of 2021, to be precise on January 11, 2021, the Minister of the Interior has instructed all governors to Java and Bali Pulau limit activities outside the home. Activities outside the home that should be limited include office work, activities in places of worship, public facilities, arts and culture, restaurants, shops and markets.

Activity restrictions continue to be extended every two weeks, at least 12 times until end of June 2021. The restriction instructions were extended from seven provinces in Java and Bali to 10, 15, 25, 30 and finally to all provinces. Beginning in early February, the government introduced a neighborhood-level (RT) risk classification with the term Restriction of Small-Scale Community Activity.

Restrictions on community activities should be aimed at minimizing the movement of the infectious population outside the home. Unfortunately, given the restrictions on lockers until the end of June 2021, the measures taken were not drastic.

For example, the instruction to work in an office (25%) in early January, but after that it was increased to 50%. Then it was lowered again to 25%, but only for the red zoning area. Meanwhile, for other risk areas, 50% is still allowed. Places to eat / drink in public spaces have increased from 25% to 50% of their capacity.

Since the first policy, there has not been an absolute threshold rule on the number of people who gather. So far, only the relative value of 25-50% of the capacity of the number of visitors in activities in public, cultural and artistic facilities is regulated. As a result, we find news of violations everywhere.

After more patients do not receive intensive care / IGD and there is more news about the burial of COVID victims over the past month, restrictions on community activities are being re-enforced.

Based on restriction data from the past 6 months, the movement of people to work is only 20-35% lower than before the pandemic. Visits to shops, recreation areas and outdoor entertainment venues have actually increased significantly from the start of Ramadan until the end of Eid last May.

Data Google Mobility shows that the time spent at home during these 6 months is only 5-10% longer than before the pandemic.

Ideally, a necessary emergency restriction would be to attract 100% of the people into the house and spend more time indoors for 2-4 weeks. Attracting infected people into the home is necessary to break the chain of transmission outside the home, as well as to provide health workers with the ability to monitor, diagnose and add treatment facilities.

For those subsequently detected, home isolation must be performed properly to anticipate transmission into the home. Policy coherence at the central level, execution at the implementation level and community compliance are the determinants of whether or not this restriction will be effective again.

This policy is reactionary and late

Trevino Pakasi, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, University of Indonesia

The policy of restricting the movement of people, which was intended to be stricter, was obviously published late. This policy is just a reaction to the increase in the number of cases over the past month. same governments openly admit they never predict COVID cases will increase from June.

This policy shows that preventive measures were not working optimally before this case exploded. The government, with case data from March of last year, should be able to learn how to formulate policies that are better able to avoid a spike in cases. Not a reactionary policy after the explosion of the affair.

In general, the rate of positive cases out of total cases tested is also consistently high. Over the past 6 months, with fluctuating test numbers, the level of positivity is around at 9-33% percent. Over the past month and a half, the positivity rate has dropped from around 13% on May 14 to 26% on June 26. This figure is very far from the maximum norm of 5%, as recommended by the World Health Organization.

Therefore, in addition to these restrictions, the government and health workers must increase monitoring and testing. This time, we need to focus on screening people who show symptoms of COVID, have co-morbidities, and have been in contact with people who are positive for COVID-19. The length of time that the PCR test results are known to patients is a serious issue as it will cause them to self-isolate late or even die prematurely.

Family physicians must increase monitoring of COVID-19 positive patients who are self-isolating so that they really restrict their movement so the virus does not spread further in the family. Because, some data show a third of cases are due to family clusters.