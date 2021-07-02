Politics
Analysis: Indonesia turned to India for lockdown, but did not adopt its policy
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Scenes in Indonesian hospitals over the past week have been eerily similar to those in India two months ago – hospital corridors are crowded with COVID-19 patients and frenzied families trying to find oxygen to treat their sick relatives.
Instead of makeshift funeral pyres on the streets of New Delhi, the capital of predominantly Muslim Indonesia, Jakarta, has seen trucks full of corpses transported to newly dug graves.
Since the peak of its recent crisis, India has increased the number of recorded coronavirus infections eightfold, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo called Indian leader Narendra Modi for advice as his country grappled with a tripling of positive COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks.
We can learn from that, Jokowi, as the president is well known, told business leaders on Wednesday.
But, say epidemiologists and health professionals, Indonesia has not fully heeded India’s lessons.
Indonesia on Thursday announced a two-week lockdown limited to the islands of Java and Bali covering just 12 of the country’s 34 provinces and around 55% of its population.
In contrast, almost all Indian states and territories have introduced stricter movement restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis, according to an analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO). This followed guidelines from India’s central government that blockages should take place when positivity rates – infections per person tested – were 10% or more.
All 34 Indonesian provinces have positivity rates above 10%. WHO says a positivity rate above 5% indicates COVID-19 is out of control.
Ten provinces outside of Java and Bali saw the number of positive cases double in the week to June 27, according to the latest government data released by the WHO. Only two in Java and Bali experienced the same surge.
This containment should have been done earlier. Not only in Java and Bali, but in all regions, said Irwan Muryanto, an epidemiologist based in Riau province, on the island of Sumatra.
Jokowi said in a statement that the focus on Java and Bali followed contributions from ministers, experts and regional leaders. The restrictions, he added, are more stringent than those that have been in place so far.
Epidemiologist Pandu Riono said the coronavirus spreads more easily on the densely populated island of Java.
Even so, he said, the lockdown is not strong enough and should have been done before the Eid al-Fitr holiday in early May, when millions of Indonesians flouted modest checks to return home. them in their villages.
VERY PANIC
Indonesia’s ability to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients is significantly lower than India’s. Indonesia, with 270 million people, has 8,485 intensive care beds, according to data from the Indonesian Hospital Association. That’s less than half of the intensive care beds, per capita, in India.
Erlina Burhan, a pulmonologist at one of the main hospitals in Jakartas, said the facility was already overcapacity. Staff were blocking 11 patients in emergency isolation rooms designed for seven people.
People are very panicked, she said.
Hospitals in Jakarta and other parts of Java are operating at 90 percent of capacity or more, but Irwan said hospitals in outlying areas are more vulnerable.
Our concern is that if there is a new spike in cases outside of Java and Bali, the availability of hospital beds and intensive care units will be a major issue, he said.
The government is also planning to rapidly ramp up testing, reporting a five-fold increase until positivity rates start to drop. If successful, it will remedy a long-standing shortcoming. India is currently testing three times more than Indonesia, per capita. Indonesia has also set ambitious targets to boost contact tracing and vaccinations
This, Riono said, was welcome. The key, as always, is implementation.
Reporting by Tom Allard. Additional reporting by Tabita Diela; edited by Robert Birsel
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-indonesia-india-an/analysis-indonesia-looked-to-india-on-lockdown-but-didnt-adopt-its-policy-idUSKCN2E80P6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]