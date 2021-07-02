Analysis: Indonesia turned to India for lockdown, but did not adopt its policy

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Scenes in Indonesian hospitals over the past week have been eerily similar to those in India two months ago – hospital corridors are crowded with COVID-19 patients and frenzied families trying to find oxygen to treat their sick relatives.

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian student receives her first dose of Chinese Sinovac Biotech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a high school as cases spike in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 1, 2021. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan / File Photo

Instead of makeshift funeral pyres on the streets of New Delhi, the capital of predominantly Muslim Indonesia, Jakarta, has seen trucks full of corpses transported to newly dug graves.

Since the peak of its recent crisis, India has increased the number of recorded coronavirus infections eightfold, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo called Indian leader Narendra Modi for advice as his country grappled with a tripling of positive COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks.

We can learn from that, Jokowi, as the president is well known, told business leaders on Wednesday.

But, say epidemiologists and health professionals, Indonesia has not fully heeded India’s lessons.

Indonesia on Thursday announced a two-week lockdown limited to the islands of Java and Bali covering just 12 of the country’s 34 provinces and around 55% of its population.

In contrast, almost all Indian states and territories have introduced stricter movement restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis, according to an analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO). This followed guidelines from India’s central government that blockages should take place when positivity rates – infections per person tested – were 10% or more.

All 34 Indonesian provinces have positivity rates above 10%. WHO says a positivity rate above 5% indicates COVID-19 is out of control.

Ten provinces outside of Java and Bali saw the number of positive cases double in the week to June 27, according to the latest government data released by the WHO. Only two in Java and Bali experienced the same surge.

This containment should have been done earlier. Not only in Java and Bali, but in all regions, said Irwan Muryanto, an epidemiologist based in Riau province, on the island of Sumatra.

Jokowi said in a statement that the focus on Java and Bali followed contributions from ministers, experts and regional leaders. The restrictions, he added, are more stringent than those that have been in place so far.

Epidemiologist Pandu Riono said the coronavirus spreads more easily on the densely populated island of Java.

Even so, he said, the lockdown is not strong enough and should have been done before the Eid al-Fitr holiday in early May, when millions of Indonesians flouted modest checks to return home. them in their villages.

VERY PANIC

Indonesia’s ability to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients is significantly lower than India’s. Indonesia, with 270 million people, has 8,485 intensive care beds, according to data from the Indonesian Hospital Association. That’s less than half of the intensive care beds, per capita, in India.

Erlina Burhan, a pulmonologist at one of the main hospitals in Jakartas, said the facility was already overcapacity. Staff were blocking 11 patients in emergency isolation rooms designed for seven people.

People are very panicked, she said.

Hospitals in Jakarta and other parts of Java are operating at 90 percent of capacity or more, but Irwan said hospitals in outlying areas are more vulnerable.

Our concern is that if there is a new spike in cases outside of Java and Bali, the availability of hospital beds and intensive care units will be a major issue, he said.

The government is also planning to rapidly ramp up testing, reporting a five-fold increase until positivity rates start to drop. If successful, it will remedy a long-standing shortcoming. India is currently testing three times more than Indonesia, per capita. Indonesia has also set ambitious targets to boost contact tracing and vaccinations

This, Riono said, was welcome. The key, as always, is implementation.